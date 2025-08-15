Advertisement
The rise of online misogyny: How worried should we be about the manosphere?

Joanna Wane
By
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

Experts say boys are watching porn rather than asking a girl out on a date because the real world feels so fraught.

What’s sucking boys into the manosphere vortex – and how worried should we be? Senior Herald writer Jo Wane delves into the online world and asks the experts what we can do to help our sons.

As the credits rolled on the final episode of the TV show Adolescence, Tess*

