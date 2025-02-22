Controversial social media star Andrew Tate (right) has come under fire for his comments about Ariana Grande’s body. Photo / @arianagrande, @cobratatealiveofficial
Controversial online personality Andrew Tate has sparked outrage over his “disgusting” comments regarding singer Ariana Grande.
The self-proclaimed misogynist copped widespread backlash on Wednesday after he made “toxic” remarks about the 31-year-old pop star’s appearance.
“I’m sorry Ariana Grande, you’re too skinny and I would no longer f**k you. Access denied,” he tweeted, before adding another comment on a post about the Wicked star, saying she “looks like a crack h*e”.
The internet fired up over the 38-year-old’s comments, with many people swiftly coming to Grande’s defence.
“This is the most disrespectful and disgusting tweet I’ve seen today,” one user posted on X, formerly Twitter, while another commented: “It’s not okay to say this; you have no idea what damage and insecurity it can cause. Women are much more than just their appearance. Keep these statements to yourself.”
“She’s more famous than you, has more money, more success, has an amazing reputation and hasn’t been to jail,” another added, while one wondered: “Why do men think it’s okay to comment on women’s bodies?”
And the comments went on:
“Access denied ??? Nobody asked for it in the first place.”
“Ariana Grande wouldn’t touch you with a 10-foot pole.”
“Brother, she don’t know you.”
Despite the onslaught, Tate – a former kickboxer – doubled down on his comments about Grande in a follow-up tweet on Friday, after he was approached for comment by the media.
In his new tweet, he once again took a swipe at her body.
“Why does the mainstream media keep contacting me for comment? Have I not been clear?” he tweeted.
“I’m sorry Ariana, I will not offer you a chance with the Top G until you eat some hamburgers. You currently do not stand a chance with me. I hope this clarification helps. GOODDAY!”
Tate eventually issued a statement to the BBC, which he also posted on X.
“I’ve decided not to pursue a relationship with Ariana at this moment in time, I hope she understands,” he said.
Tate is no stranger to controversy. The social media influencer was arrested in 2022 in Romania on suspicion of rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women, all of which he has strongly denied.
“And you’re saying it’s all the neck tattoo stuff. It’s beyond that,” she added. “It is young guys in general. It is not our image of toxic guys who are listening to him. It’s young guys in general who are hearing his toxic message. And this is because, well, we all know this. Young men are looking. And I’m a mum of two boys.”
“Everyone wants strong, masculine male role models. But this toxic guy has stepped into the void. They need role models who are strong, who aren’t this.”