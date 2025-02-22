“She’s more famous than you, has more money, more success, has an amazing reputation and hasn’t been to jail,” another added, while one wondered: “Why do men think it’s okay to comment on women’s bodies?”

Controversial social media star Andrew Tate made a series of "disgusting" comments about Ariana Grande, drawing widespread criticism online. Photo / @cobratatealiveofficial

And the comments went on:

“Access denied ??? Nobody asked for it in the first place.”

“Ariana Grande wouldn’t touch you with a 10-foot pole.”

“Brother, she don’t know you.”

Despite the onslaught, Tate – a former kickboxer – doubled down on his comments about Grande in a follow-up tweet on Friday, after he was approached for comment by the media.

In his new tweet, he once again took a swipe at her body.

“Why does the mainstream media keep contacting me for comment? Have I not been clear?” he tweeted.

Tate said that Grande is now “too skinny” in an online rant. Photo / @arianagrande

“I’m sorry Ariana, I will not offer you a chance with the Top G until you eat some hamburgers. You currently do not stand a chance with me. I hope this clarification helps. GOODDAY!”

Tate eventually issued a statement to the BBC, which he also posted on X.

“I’ve decided not to pursue a relationship with Ariana at this moment in time, I hope she understands,” he said.

Tate is no stranger to controversy. The social media influencer was arrested in 2022 in Romania on suspicion of rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women, all of which he has strongly denied.

In recent weeks, he caught the ire of Aussie radio host Amanda Keller over his “misogynistic” tweet describing Melania Trump following the inauguration of her husband, US President Donald Trump.

“Only real men can appreciate how perfectly balanced Trump’s relationship is [with] Melania,” Tate tweeted back in January.

“She’s never talking alot [sic]. No opinions. Never trying to get trumps [sic] attention. She’s not trying to get noticed by media or be the star.”

Grande at the Bafta Film Awards on February 16, hot off the heels of her success on Wicked. Photo / Getty Images

Tate added that the First Lady “is quiet and obedient and watches [Trump] win” and “THATS [sic] A REAL WOMAN”.

“It’s sad not many other men even notice this because they’re so busy being homosexual ‘best friends’ with their wife,” he concluded.

In the days that followed, Keller took to her breakfast show with Brendan “Jonesy” Jones to blast Tate and his views.

“I wouldn’t ever comment on this guy unless he was this giant influence,” she said on air. “I do not approve of the things he says, but he has such an influence over young men.”

“And you’re saying it’s all the neck tattoo stuff. It’s beyond that,” she added. “It is young guys in general. It is not our image of toxic guys who are listening to him. It’s young guys in general who are hearing his toxic message. And this is because, well, we all know this. Young men are looking. And I’m a mum of two boys.”

“Everyone wants strong, masculine male role models. But this toxic guy has stepped into the void. They need role models who are strong, who aren’t this.”