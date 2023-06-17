Andrew Tate’s content offers a way to preserve the anti-queer, racist and sexist status quo, says Shaneel Lal. Photo / 123f

OPINION

New Zealand schools are becoming a cesspit for hatred.

Teachers and parents have raised concerns about the indoctrination of schoolboys with Andrew, “king of toxic masculinity”, Tate’s views. A teacher said students were gathering at lunchtime to watch his content, while others say boys were parroting him.

It comes after schools have reported dealing with a number of other troubling cases. Wellington College said last month it was investigating a social media post describing “taking advantage” of two women, students used homophobic and racist slurs in a rugby game between Christchurch Boys’ High School and Christ’s College and last year, allegations of conversion therapy and other forms of alleged discrimination emerged at Bethlehem College.

Tate’s audience is predominantly white, non-queer boys. He claims women are men’s property, women who aren’t virgins are “used goods” or “second-hand”, women who do not stay at home or accuse men of cheating are “hoes”, and he compares women to dogs.

On the #MeToo movement, Tate has said, “If you put yourself in a position to be raped, you must bear some responsibility.” In a Tiktok, Tate acted out how he would attack women who accuse him of cheating.

Tate claimed that “A pure homosexual cannot reproduce, so they need your children for new partners.” That is coming from a man who has been under house arrest since March amid an investigation for suspected rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. Romanian prosecutors filed charges of human trafficking in continued form this week.

A month ago, Diversify, a charity in England, reported receiving about 25 calls a week from schools seeking help with incidents of sexual harassment and misogyny, many citing the influence of Tate. In one incident, a boy sent threatening and sexually explicit messages to a girl, justifying it based on Tate’s words, “You shouldn’t take no for an answer” because “that shows weakness”.

Diversify said a 10-year-old boy, aware of rape allegations against Tate, argued the women consented to sex because they went to Tate’s house.

It is undeniable Tate’s influence is driving anger, envy and hatred among many of these boys.

In the UK, the government urged teachers not to talk about Tate with students. But his content is not going anywhere. Pretending it does not exist will be a disservice to a generation of boys. It will funnel them into the darkest corners of the internet where they will continue to be radicalised.

Teaching students racism, anti-queerness and sexism are wrong is not enough. While officials attempt to cure the problem with education, Tate’s influence is symptomatic of a world failing boys. Boys in Tate’s fanbase feel they’re victims of progress or, as they’d call it, cancel culture.

By little fault of their own, they have been accustomed to unearned privilege of being above everyone. They don’t know their place in a world that treats marginalised people with dignity. Tate offers his naïve, afraid and impressionable fanbase a method to preserve the anti-queer, racist and sexist status quo and boys have leapt at it. Society hasn’t offered boys any alternatives.

While we often imagine how life would be radically better for marginalised people in an equal world, we rarely assure white non-queer boys that they will lead fulfilling lives in that world too. They fear we are playing a zero sum game when in reality, equality is a win-win game.

Tate’s fans need role models that make them belief they belong in a society that treats everyone equally. The responsibility of providing that falls on men.

Shaneel Shavneel Lal (they/them) was instrumental in the bill to ban conversion therapy in New Zealand. They are a law and psychology student, model and influencer.