Ashton Kutcher says “toxic masculinity” he’s experienced has allowed him to treat his son differently. Photo / Supplied

The 46-year-old actor has daughter Wyatt, 9, and son Dimitri, 7, with wife Mila Kunis and he admitted he behaves differently with his two kids as he is more protective of his little girl.

Speaking on the Throwbacks podcast, he said: “I don’t know if it equates to being a girl dad or it equates to her being my first, but when I had my daughter, I had never been so in love in my entire life.

“And Mila and I talked about it a lot. Like, I’ve never loved anyone this much. Ever.”

Discussing how he parents his kids “differently”, he added: “My son, I’m always like, ‘Yeah, let’s go for it.’ Like, yesterday we’re popping wheelies on a bicycle in the driveway or it’s like, ‘See if you can jump down four stairs.’

“[With] my daughter I just want to protect her. When my son cries, I’m like, ‘All right, what did we learn? Let’s move on.’ But when my daughter cries, my heart is out of my body and I can’t put it back in.”