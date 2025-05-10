Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Social media ban for under-16s: A good start, or ineffective ‘half-baked’ populism?

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

A principal, parents and a safety educator speak about the risks to children amid obsessive social media consumption. Video / Mike Scott / Carson Bluck
  • National MP Catherine Wedd has put a member’s bill into the ballot to ban social media for under-16s, based on the ban recently passed in Australia.
  • Act does not support the bill, so it is not a Government bill. It will need to be drawn from the ballot to come before the House.
  • It might eventually pass, if drawn, as other parties have expressed some support for the bill – but not without reservations.

There is a lot to unpack on the vexed issue of social media platforms, the harms they can cause to young people in particular, and the Government’s role in minimising those harms.

Social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram have been associated with a dramatic increase in mental health

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics