Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Kiwis want social media banned for young children, poll finds

Katie Harris
By
Social Issues reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Survey respondents overwhelmingly said there should be an age restriction. Photo / 123rf

Survey respondents overwhelmingly said there should be an age restriction. Photo / 123rf

  • A new poll has found many Kiwis support a ban on social media for children.
  • Last week Australia banned social media for under-16s
  • Dr Samantha Marsh of Auckland University told the Herald New Zealand parents would welcome a ban.

A majority of Kiwis back putting age restrictions on social media access, a new poll has found.

The Horizon Research survey, which was a collaboration with the University of Auckland, shows 74% of 1511 adults polled say there should be an age limit for accessing social media, with age

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand