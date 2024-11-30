Survey respondents overwhelmingly said there should be an age restriction. Photo / 123rf
A new poll has found many Kiwis support a ban on social media for children.
Last week Australia banned social media for under-16s
Dr Samantha Marsh of Auckland University told the Herald New Zealand parents would welcome a ban.
The Horizon Research survey, which was a collaboration with the University of Auckland, shows 74% of 1511 adults polled say there should be an age limit for accessing social media, with age16 the most popular threshold for respondents.
The New Zealand poll results come as no surprise to University of Auckland senior research fellow Dr Samantha Marsh who said parents report knowing social media is harmful but often feel they have to let their children use it.
“So many parents have said to me that they would welcome a ban. Kids are more vulnerable to the adverse effects – and they’re more drawn to it.”
Survey respondents were also asked who should be responsible for ensuring online safety, and more than three-quarters said parents.
Just under 70% also said social media companies, and 56% said the Government.
Just under three-quarters of survey respondents shared concerns about children being exposed to inappropriate content, 75% about cyber bullying or harassment, 66% about exposure to sextortion and 69% about mental health impacts.
Five percent had no concerns.
Therapist and online safety advocate Jo Robertson told the Herald exploitation and grooming of children is her chief concern with social media.
“Building relationships online, thinking that those are authentic, being groomed from a young age, distributing sexual content, thinking they’re doing that with somebody that respects them.”
However, she acknowledged social media has been positive for some young people.
“They might create friendships, they find people of like-minded hobbies and ways of thinking. So that’s really valid, we don’t want to take that away but I don’t think that has to exist on social media.”
Robertson said it would be naive to think that having an age restriction would take away the risk of children seeing harmful content online, however, they will be less likely to “stumble” across it.
She also urged parents to consider delaying giving their children devices.
The Horizon Research survey was done online, with the total weighted on gender, ethnicity, personal income and 2023 party vote to match the adult population. The survey has a maximum margin of error of plus or minus 2.5%.
Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers social issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.
