Everyone's favourite Prince will have his chance to steal the spotlight once again. Photo / Getty Images

It’s good news for Prince Louis fans because it’s just been announced the little Prince will attend his grandfather’s coronation.

Alongside his siblings, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, Louis, 4, will play a significant role in King Charles’ coronation according to rehearsal documents seen by The Times.

The siblings are expected to join their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales, in the Gold State Coach behind the monarch and Queen Consort Camilla for the coronation procession at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The Wales’ will be joined in the procession by Anne, the Princess Royal, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, according to The Times newspaper.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis will attend the historic event. Photo / Getty Images

The Times has reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still have not officially indicated whether they will attend the coronation. However, staff are said to be making plans so that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will be able to join the celebrations if they do.

Plans reportedly show no roles for Prince Andrew or his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Prince Louis has become a favourite with royalists after his attendance at the Queen’s Jubilee last year made headlines around the world.

From his cheeky antics to repeatedly pulling comical faces and even exaggeratedly shushing his mother as they watched the celebrations unfold, the adorable reactions of the young prince made him the star of the show.

He then won over hearts at another royal appearance on Christmas Day. During the family’s traditional walk, he largely kept close to his mother’s side however fans caught an adorable moment of the four year old running to give his older sister a bouquet of flowers he had received from the crowd.

The moment Prince Louis won over the crowd when he dashed toward sister Charlotte with a bouquet of flowers. Photo / YouTube

It comes after a source told The Sun, “Harry and Meghan are being factored into all of the planning,” despite not confirming whether or not they will attend yet.

“The cars, the seating plans, dining arrangements, everything. The staff are certainly working on the expectation they are coming. These kind of arrangements have to be made well in advance.”

Another source tells the outlet that “the indication” is that the Sussexes will be there, although “a lot” of work is needed to prepare for them.

The “slimmed down” event will fall on a Saturday and the following day, Windsor Castle is set to host a concert that will be broadcast around the world, with thousands of street parties in the afternoon across the UK.

The ceremony will start with Camilla being crowned, before Charles is officially made monarch by the St Edward’s Crown being placed on his head by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

A procession will lead the King – who is to be anointed with vegan holy oil – past thousands of people to Buckingham Palace, where he will join members of the royal family on the balcony to wave at fans.



