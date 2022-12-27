An adorable video has emerged of Prince Louis during his debut Christmas walkabout in Sandringham, where he's seen chasing after his sister Charlotte before handing her a bouquet of flowers. Video / Omar's Travels

An adorable video has emerged of Prince Louis during his debut Christmas walkabout in Sandringham, where he's seen chasing after his sister Charlotte before handing her a bouquet of flowers. Video / Omar's Travels

Prince Louis won over crowds in Sandringham for his first Christmas Day walkabout with the royal family.

The four-year-old joined his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as siblings Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, for the annual Christmas morning church service in Norfolk.

King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla hosted the family’s first Christmas without the Queen, who died in September aged 96, as they greeted fans gathered outside St Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate following the early service.

And Louis, the third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, proved to be a highlight among royal watchers, where he was seen shaking hands with well wishers.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales, after the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church in Norfolk, England. Photo / Getty Images

In another moment during his debut outing, Louis was seen chasing after his sister Charlotte, shouting her name before handing her a bouquet of flowers.

In the video, uploaded to YouTube account Omar’s Travels, the crowd was heard saying, ‘Awwww!’ as they watched the sweet gesture unfold.

The moment Prince Louis won over the crowd when he dashed toward sister Charlotte with a bouquet of flowers. Photo / YouTube

The Waleses put on a united front as the family-of-five walked hand-in-hand during the traditional walkabout, with Princess Kate wearing a matching moss green coat, broadbrimmed hat and boots, while Princess Charlotte dressed in a burgundy coat.

Prince William and Prince George looked smart in co-ordinating navy blue suits, while Prince Louis kept warm in a navy button-up coat.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also among the royals in attendance, alongside their respective husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Despite being stripped of his royal patronages and stepping down as a working member of the royal family, Prince Andrew was also at the service, as was Zara and Mike Tindall.

Following the walkabout, the royal family convened inside Sandringham House for their intimate Christmas Day lunch.

It comes after Charles delivered his first Christmas address as monarch, paying tribute to his “beloved mother” the late Queen, as well Prince William and Princess Kate.

Princess Charlotte, from left, King Charles III, Prince Louis and Camilla, the Queen Consort leave after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England. Photo / AP

But while his youngest son and daughter-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were briefly included in his first speech as King in September – this time their names were absent.

King Charles’ much-anticipated Christmas speech in the UK began thanking Brits for the “love and sympathy” shown to his family after his mother’s death, and that he shares with his “whole heart” her faith in people.

The speech was centred around the theme of helping others – those who “shine a light in the world around them”.

He highlighted the work of the armed forces, emergency services, health and social care professionals, teachers and those working in public service.

He paid tribute to those who had given food, donations and their time to support people in need, specifically calling out “our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and gurudwaras”.

“Such heartfelt solidarity is the most inspiring expression of loving our neighbour as our self,” he said.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Wales, shining a light on practical examples of this community spirit.”