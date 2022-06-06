The prince steals the show again with a series of hilarious expressions. Video / The Royal Family YouTube Channel

Prince William and Kate Middleton have acknowledged the wave of commentary around their youngest child's behaviour at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Four-year-old Prince Louis proved to be the main attraction on several occasions over the weekend, repeatedly pulling comical faces and even exaggeratedly shushing his mother as they watched the celebrations unfold.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Twitter to praise the efforts of everyone involved in the event – with a little nod to the Louis furore.

"What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special," they wrote.

"Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember.

"We all had an incredible time, especially Louis."

During the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside of Buckingham Palace, Prince Louis was spotted clenching his fists, jumping up and down in his seat, and pulling a wide array of exaggerated expressions as he sat with his family in the royal box.

Enthusiasm was high at some points. Photo / Getty Images

Social media lit up with hilarious reactions to the comical display — but not everyone was impressed.

At other times, he made it clear he wasn't a fan. Photo / Getty Images

"At what point do we go from 'wow, what a relatable toddler moment' to 'wow, you have no control of your children?' Because that video is (cringe emoji)," one user wrote.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Twitter to praise the efforts involved in the event - with a little nod to the Louis furore. Photo / Getty Images

"I just think an expert in early years would have a better understanding of which events your 4-year-old could handle and which events he can't. And maybe an understanding of how to control them a bit in public. There's a whole gap between robotic and straight-up badly behaved.

"And to be clear – I'm criticising the parents here. I'm not making fun of a child or picking on a child or whatever nonsense anyone is gonna say."

"What's cute now isn't cute as a teen," added another. "Parents have a short window to create the parent-child bond. Meaning parents need to set boundaries n stick to them."

"If that's the lack of discipline and boundaries they're raised with, I guess that's how you get adults like William," another wrote. "Harry is truly a miracle."

But others thought the criticism was out of line.

"This is exactly why Meghan and Harry don't want to make their children available for public consumption. Can you imagine the response if Archie did this??? Children should not go through this," one replied.

It comes after Prince Louis also stole the show during the Trooping the Colour parade and flyover.

Prince Louis provided plenty of attention for the waiting crowds. Photo / Getty Images

The young Prince beamed and chatted to his great-grandmother the Queen as they watched the show from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, before dramatically covering his ears as the planes flew overhead.

Kate was seen whispering in little Louis' ear – as he frantically waved up above at the passing aircraft.

Prince Louis and his older sister Charlotte then continued their playful waves while the rest of the royal family grinned at the adorable children.