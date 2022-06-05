The Duchess of Cambridge and her three children have got their hands dirty for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Princess Charlotte, 7, was on egg duty. Photo / Instagram @dukeandduchessofcambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge and her three children have got their hands dirty for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Princess Charlotte, 7, was on egg duty. Photo / Instagram @dukeandduchessofcambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have got their hands dirty for the Platinum Jubilee.

In gorgeous pictures shared from the kitchen, Kate Middleton and the young trio whipped out the flour and eggs to create some cupcakes for the "local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party".

The photos were posted on Kate and Prince William's official Instagram account and see the mum in fits of giggles as she prepared the cakes ahead of a street party taking place in Cardiff.

Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince George, 8, carefully create some sweet treats, while little Louis, 4, sifts some flour for the cupcakes. Photo / Instagram @dukeandduchessofcambridge

Thousands of comments quickly flooded the post, with many commenting on the "lovely moment".

"This is just lovely," one posted. "Such a beautiful family ... love them."

"This is just the sweetest," another added.

"What gorgeous little people they are becoming. Thank you so much for sharing so much of them this weekend."

Kate Middleton joined her children in the country, with the young family laughing away while icing the completed cupcakes.

Fun times in the kitchen for the Platinum Jubilee. Photo / Instagram @dukeandduchessofcambridge

According to The Sun, though the duchess may have been in jeans, she added a touch of luxury with her designer top, a pink gingham blouse by Brora which retails at NZ$248.

The photos of the intimate moment were shared just hours after the Queen's Jubilee Party had concluded, where Prince George sung along to Sweet Caroline while waving a flag alongside his sister.

Kate, who looked stunning in white, was also in high spirits as she accompanied husband William to the glitzy event.

The Cambridges danced in their seats to We Will Rock You and Sweet Caroline as they enjoyed a night out at Party at the Palace.

As Adam Lambert performed with Queen, she was spotted shaking her shoulders and smiling as she danced.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch Paddington Bear meet the Queen. Photo / Getty Images

And she and William appeared to know every word to Any Dream Will Do, signing along as Jason Donovan took to the stage later on.

George, dressed in a navy blue suit, was seen chattering away excitedly to dad William before the evening began.

The Queen did not attend the festivities – but she recorded a hilarious clip with Paddington Bear, which was screened before the performances began.

In the skit, the pair – both much-loved British institutions – met for a chaotic cream tea.

Her Majesty jokingly revealed she shares Paddington's love of marmalade sandwiches and quipped that she keeps an emergency stash in her trademark handbag.