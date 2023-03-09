Meghan and Harry haven't yet responded to King Charles' email invitation to his coronation. Photo / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “expected” to attend King Charles’ coronation after all - according to seating plans for the event.

While The Sun reports that the couple haven’t officially accepted the King’s email invite, sources told the Daily Mail that Buckingham Palace staff have included the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the seating chart for the coronation.

“Harry and Meghan are being factored into all of the planning,” they said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been factored into coronation plans. Photo / AP

“The cars, the seating plans, dining arrangements, everything. The staff are certainly working on the expectation they are coming. These kind of arrangements have to be made well in advance.”

Another source tells the outlet that “the indication” is that the Sussexes will be there, although “a lot” of work is needed to prepare for them.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess said last week that they had received an invitation, but that “an immediate decision” would “not be disclosed by us at this time”.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward earlier told The Sun that she expected Prince Harry to attend the coronation, despite the dramas over his book Spare and his TV appearances.

“I’m sure Harry will be there,” she said. “How can he not come to his dad’s Coronation after writing a whole book about forgiveness? I am not so sure about Meghan.”

It’s predicted that the coronation will “dwarf” last year’s impressive celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The events celebrating Charles’ ascension to the throne will take place across Saturday, May 6, Sunday, May 7 and Monday, May 8.

The King and Queen Consort Camilla will arrive at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday morning after journeying half a mile from Buckingham Palace.

The coronation service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, “reflecting the monarch’s role today and looking towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry”.

The ceremony is expected to last around 90 minutes, with Westminster Abbey expected to host about 2000 guests.

Following the service, the King and Queen Consort will head back to the Palace in the Coronation Procession, set to include thousands of troops, military bands and other members of the royal family.

The royals are expected to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the procession.