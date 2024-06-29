“It is a time to remember those we have lost, to come together and to look forward to a bright year ahead.”

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Photo / AP

The message from Buckingham Palace went on to focus on this year’s Matariki theme, Heri Kai (or the feast of Matariki).

The King said it “makes us grateful for the abundance of the natural world - the forests, gardens, waterways and oceans that sustain us”.

“Wherever you are this Matariki season, I hope you have a chance to share food in fellowship with your friends, family or community.”

The letter comes after the news that King Charles and Queen Camilla will reportedly skip New Zealand and shorten his time in Australia during his upcoming tour Downunder.

According to the Mirror, the King has changed his plans for the Oceania tour due to doctors’ fears he was doing too much after being diagnosed with cancer.

He and Queen Camilla would still be touring Australia and Samoa this October, but, his Australian tour has been cut by six days.

One Buckingham Palace insider told the Mirror: “Naturally, it will be a bitter disappointment on both sides to not have the opportunity for the King and Queen to visit New Zealand, but of course, all are aware of the King’s ongoing health and the need for him to pace himself.”

The King was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and returned to his public duties in April.

Charles last visited New Zealand as the Prince of Wales, with Camilla as the Duchess of Cornwall in 2019, making stops in Auckland, Waitangi, Christchurch and Kaikōura.



