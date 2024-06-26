From a musical collaboration between the Auckland Philharmonia and one of Aotearoa’s best-loved reggae artists to a day out at the Auckland Botanic Gardens, here are some ways to celebrate the Māori New Year this weekend.

With a 2024 theme of Matariki Heri Kai, the feast of Matariki, the significance of constellations and time with your whānau, and myriad creatives lighting up the city, there’s lots to experience. And though events such as Peter Gordon’s Kai Māori class at Homeland may have sold out, there are other ways to mark the holiday if you’re looking for something to do.

See: Art in central Auckland

Throughout this week, several Tāmaki Makaurau landmarks will light up in orange ahead of Matariki, including Lightpath Te Ara i Whiti, the PWC building on Quay St, the Sky Tower, Auckland War Memorial Museum and Auckland Town Hall.

Aotea Square will showcase Tūrama Kaitiaki and Waharoa, an ode to the late Selwyn Muru, and the square’s digital stage will feature Waiata Anthems.

Janine Williams (Ngāti Paoa, Te Uri o Hau) has created a new light-based artwork, Whai, inspired by a traditional Māori string game, which you can view at 23-33 Victoria St East until September 21.

Pāora Puru (Ngāti Te Ata Waiohua ) is illuminating the façade of One Queen Street with an artwork depicting Te Kāhui o Matariki (the constellation of Matariki stars).

Elsewhere, the Auckland Harbour Bridge will light up this Friday and Saturday from 6pm until midnight, with a light show running for five minutes every 15 minutes.

Watch: Ka Whawhai Tonu

A milestone for local cinema, Michael Jonathan's (Tainui, Mātaatua, Te Arawa) directorial debut Ka Whawhai Tonu follows the conflict between Māori and the British Imperial Army amid the New Zealand Wars. Paku Fernandez (Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu) and Hinerangi Harawira-Nicholas (Ngāi Tūhoe) anchor the film as its young leads. The coming-of-age film also stars luminaries Temuera Morrison (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Maniapoto), Miriama Smith (Te Arawa, Tūwharetoa) and Cliff Curtis (Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Pikiao).

Screening from June 27 around the country.

Miriama Smith as Hine-i-turama in Ka Whawhai Tonu. Supplied by Trigger Marketing

Listen to: The APO with Ché-Fu & The Kratez

Head to the Auckland Town Hall this Thursday evening ahead of the long weekend to listen to one of Aotearoa’s most well-known hip-hop artists. Ché-Fu is set to take to the stage along with The Kratez, promising a performance of Kiwi classics such as Hold Tight, Misty Frequencies and Fade Away, along with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

You can find tickets and more information here.

Experience: Matariki Festival Day at Auckland Botanic Gardens

Make the most of the public holiday this Friday and celebrate Matariki Festival Day at the Auckland Botanical Gardens in Manurewa. The free, family-friendly event will run from 12 pm to 6pm, featuring guest speakers, musical performances, and New Zealand artists. The festival offers activities for all ages, including kai, crafts and educational stalls across the gardens.

102 Hill Rd, Manurewa.

Spend Matariki at Te Hui Ahurei o Matariki at the Auckland Botanic Gardens. Photo / Tahaa Arts

Learn: Kōrero, film screening and crafts at Howick Historical Village

Visit the Howick Historical Village this Friday to hear a spoken word performance from Ivy Lyden-Hancy (Te Rarawa, Ngaati Wairere, Vava’u, Falefa), a published poet who hopes to help revive indigenous storytelling through her work.

Then, view short films from Samoan and South Auckland film-maker Trina Lealavaa-Ama (Nofoali’i, Leulumoega Tuai), who created the all-female film production collective BRŌWNALFĀ.

Following that, you can head to Pakuranga Schoolhouse to create arts and crafts inspired by Matariki, or explore the rest of the village.

You can find more information and ticket pricing here.

