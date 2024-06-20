Ngāti Te Ata Waiohua artist Pāora Puru is lighting up downtown Tāmaki Makaurau with a dazzling Matariki light display across the exterior façade of the Deloitte building (One Queen Street).

The custom light sequence depicts the Te Kāhui o Matariki (the constellation of Matariki stars).

Puru can be heard narrating the Māori creation story as the light sequence runs in this video, beginning with the formation of Ranginui and Papatūānuku, and the falling out between their children resulting in Ngā mata o te ariki Tāwhirimātea, better known as Matariki.

The sequence was created in partnership with Precinct Properties and aspires to integrate Māori cultural identity, values and designs into the city centre and deepen the public’s connection to place and community.

Puru said it was a privilege to be given this huge task.

“Art as a powerful medium through which Māori can share stories and facilitate connection and community,” he said.

“For me, one of the functions of Māori visual or lighting art is to convey values and knowledge in a language that speaks to our spirit and heart. At the centre of Māori art is our inherent connection to te taiao [the natural environment] and our inherited kaitiaki [custodian] responsibilities to protect and restore it.

“As a Ngāti Te Ata Waiohua artist in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland, I draw inspiration and guidance from this relationship and connection with nature; it informs my worldview and my cultural identity. Te Kāhui o Matariki - The Constellation of Matariki as a light artwork is ultimately about curating a unique Māori story through the programming of lighting to ignite thinking, feeling, and reflection in all people’s lives that encourage a deeper connection with nature, the waterways, the earth mother below, and the sky father above. "

Artist Pāora Puru

He said he could get right out of his comfort zone because of the sheer scale of the exhibition.

“The scale of the building and the use of all the exterior lights on all four facades meant that we could tell a really beautiful Māori story, unique to Aotearoa New Zealand, in a very different, intentional and curated way,” he said.

“Matariki as a story is coherent with lighting, so programming the lighting on the One Queen Street building in accordance with the Māori creation story and the Matariki stars is a warm and evocative way of captivating people’s attention to be present, mindful, and to encourage reflection.”

Scott Pritchard, CEO at Precinct, said: “Having incredible artwork in our spaces provides vibrancy as well as the opportunity to engage with local and international artists, giving them a platform to create and tell stories in a visual way.

“The artwork we have commissioned throughout Commercial Bay is the largest collection of public artworks in the country and it’s something we’re extremely proud of.

“We completed the Deloitte Centre in January. The exterior façade is covered in lights and with this opportunity we’ve worked with Ngāti Te Ata Waiohua artist, Pāora Puru, on a custom sequence which reflects the story of Matariki. "

The sequence was turned on last week and will run until Monday, July 15.



