In 2022, Puro received $13 million, over five years, from the Ministry of Primary Industries’ Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures Fund.

Rawiri said it sees significant potential in Puro’s capabilities and its pathway to export markets – particularly given the strong investment from the Government.

He said the agreement not only supports Puro’s growth, but also emphasises Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura’s “commitment to values and partnerships that enhance education, employment, and improved land use outcomes for our hapū and iwi”.

“This is a collaborative effort to create a sustainable future for our people, connecting them to their whenua”.

Manawatu added that in his eyes, the investment represents a holistic approach to business that goes beyond purely monetary returns.

His words were echoed by Puro CEO Sank Macfarlane.

He stated the partnership isn’t just a business venture, but “a reaffirmation of the deep connection between iwi and the land, an investment in values, and a collaborative effort to create a thriving community rooted in tradition and sustainability”.

Macfarlane said the company prides itself on its sustainable and environmental practices, and local rūnanga have been “incredibly supportive” in its journey.

“Their ongoing support reflects a shared vision of promoting the welfare of the community while adhering to tikanga and kawa, the traditional practices and values of tāngata whenua.”

Manawatu said as local rūnanga, its focus is on what it can do for the whenua to sustain both the land and people for years to come.

“This is about intergenerational thinking, allowing future generations to engage with the plants and the natural environment.”

He said it aims to foster knowledge and a better understanding of our cultural practices, creating healthy communities in the process.

Blake Benny is a Christchurch-based reporter with a focus on tourism and social issues, along with general news.

Blake joined Newstalk ZB in 2022, having previously studied Broadcast Journalism at the New Zealand Broadcasting School. You can contact Blake at blake.benny@nzme.co.nz.



























