Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Ngai Tahu and medical cannabis producer Puro form unexpected partnership

Blake Benny
By
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
A Ngai Tahu investment in medical cannabis producer Puro (pictured) will "enable Puro to expand its production capabilities and explore a contract growing model". Photo / Pip O'Regan

A Ngai Tahu investment in medical cannabis producer Puro (pictured) will "enable Puro to expand its production capabilities and explore a contract growing model". Photo / Pip O'Regan

Ngai Tahu is seeing green, with a confirmed financial investment into Marlborough-based company, Puro.

Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura and the medical cannabis producer state the partnership will see both “develop a shared vision for responsible resource management that honours tikanga Māori, creates employment opportunities and enhances community wellbeing”.

Local iwi managing director Rāwiri Manawatu called it an exciting investment.

He said it was “an opportune moment” for iwi, as Puro aligned with its commitments to sustainable development and long-term outcomes for its community.

“The investment from Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura will enable Puro to expand its production capabilities and explore a contract growing model, allowing for the use of iwi land for cultivation,” Manawatu said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In 2022, Puro received $13 million, over five years, from the Ministry of Primary Industries’ Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures Fund.

Rawiri said it sees significant potential in Puro’s capabilities and its pathway to export markets – particularly given the strong investment from the Government.

He said the agreement not only supports Puro’s growth, but also emphasises Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura’s “commitment to values and partnerships that enhance education, employment, and improved land use outcomes for our hapū and iwi”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This is a collaborative effort to create a sustainable future for our people, connecting them to their whenua”.

Manawatu added that in his eyes, the investment represents a holistic approach to business that goes beyond purely monetary returns.

His words were echoed by Puro CEO Sank Macfarlane.

He stated the partnership isn’t just a business venture, but “a reaffirmation of the deep connection between iwi and the land, an investment in values, and a collaborative effort to create a thriving community rooted in tradition and sustainability”.

Macfarlane said the company prides itself on its sustainable and environmental practices, and local rūnanga have been “incredibly supportive” in its journey.

“Their ongoing support reflects a shared vision of promoting the welfare of the community while adhering to tikanga and kawa, the traditional practices and values of tāngata whenua.”

Manawatu said as local rūnanga, its focus is on what it can do for the whenua to sustain both the land and people for years to come.

“This is about intergenerational thinking, allowing future generations to engage with the plants and the natural environment.”

He said it aims to foster knowledge and a better understanding of our cultural practices, creating healthy communities in the process.

Blake Benny is a Christchurch-based reporter with a focus on tourism and social issues, along with general news.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Blake joined Newstalk ZB in 2022, having previously studied Broadcast Journalism at the New Zealand Broadcasting School. You can contact Blake at blake.benny@nzme.co.nz.






Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.



Save

Latest from Kahu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu