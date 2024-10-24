New research shows that 55% of New Zealanders are struggling with their financial situation – up 17% compared to February 2021 and the highest level since surveying began.
The Financial Services Council’s latest Financial Resilience Index tracker indicates 70% of New Zealanders are worrying about money either daily, weekly, or monthly.
Māori and Pacific peoples are being hit the hardest, with 61% of women saying they are in a difficult position financially (compared to 48% of men) and 60% of Māori and 58% of Pasifika struggling.
Sasha Lockley is chief executive and co-founder of Money Sweetspot, a social enterprise Fintech lender. She is also involved in the social enterprise, community and not for profit sector as chairwoman of Thriving Communities Aotearoa, and a previous board member with Lifewise, Friendship House, and Debtfix.
OPINION
We often hear the term “stretched middle” thrown around in conversations about New Zealand’s financial challenges, but, in reality, what we’re witnessing now is the stretched majority.
This comment speaks volumes about the state of our country’s financial wellbeing. The people showing up at food banks aren’t those traditionally seen as disadvantaged – they’re regular working people.
At Money Sweetspot our customers earn an average of $70,000 a year, and 92% of these customers are employed. Despite earning higher than the national median income of $61,000 per year, many of the people we talk to are constantly juggling their finances and are still struggling to stay afloat.
New Zealand consistently ranks among the most expensive countries to live in globally, so while shocking, it isn’t unsurprising that financial distress is not just a low-income problem – it’s affecting those once considered financially stable.
Businesses are closing and unemployment is on the rise, and those who do find work often do so with a painful salary cut – like the customer we saw who took a $20,000 pay reduction just to stay employed.
These are not isolated cases, but signs of a system that is failing more people every day.
A widening gap: where do people turn?
Community groups, charities, and social enterprises have long been the lifelines for millions of Kiwis, but even these critical organisations are struggling to survive under the weight of growing demand.
The closure of Letele’s food bank begs the question: where will the families who relied on it go now? The stretched majority is left with fewer and fewer places to turn, leading to a vicious cycle that worsens the financial gap for more Kiwis.
We are facing similar challenges. Of the 368 people who applied for financial resets in September, we were only able to help nine.
The remaining 359 applicants remained burdened with nearly $4 million of debt (most of which at interest rates of more than 30%). And while we did our best to connect them with financial education resources and local financial mentors, the reality is that we, and other community and social providers simply don’t have the capacity or resources to help everyone.
As we approach the end of 2024, the financial situation for many Kiwis remains bleak. While we’ve seen some green shoots of economic recovery, these changes haven’t significantly improved the lives of everyday New Zealanders.
Without significant intervention, the debt hangover awaiting in 2025 will be severe, with personal debt suffocating more families who are already stretched to their limits. For many, the OCR cuts feel like a distant economic tool, disconnected from the daily realities of putting food on the table.
Without bold, immediate action, these measures will do little to address the growing financial pressure faced by the stretched majority.
Solutions: turning the tide with social investment
Despite the bleak outlook, there is hope. Social investment can make a real difference in addressing these financial crises.
The Social Investment Agency, introduced by the Government, is a promising initiative.
It has been encouraging to see the progress of the Impact Investing Network members and community, and the 2030 Sustainable Finance Roadmap created by the Centre for Sustainable Finance becoming less of a document, and more about tangible progress, such as the recent establishment of Thriving Communities Aotearoa.