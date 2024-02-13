King Charles returns to London to continue cancer treatment

King Charles III arriving back at Clarence House in London after spending a week at Sandringham in Norfolk, following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis. Photo / PA Images

King Charles has returned to London to continue his treatment for cancer.

The King and Queen, who have been spending time in Sandringham, were seen leaving Buckingham Palace on Tuesday morning.

Charles is expected to hold some internal meetings as well as receiving his second treatment for cancer. His diagnosis was confirmed by Buckingham Palace eight days ago.

Wearing a grey suit and tie, the King was driven home to nearby Clarence House, after flying in by helicopter.

The Queen, dressed warmly in a waterproof coat, has several engagements in London this week, with events on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

It is hoped that the King will feel well enough to undertake his weekly audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in person this week, but aides are mindful not to plan ahead as he waits to find out how he responds to cancer treatment.

Charles and Camilla waved and smiled at a gathering of well-wishers and members of the press as they arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, England. Photo / Getty Images

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that the King, who acceded to the throne 17 months ago, was diagnosed after a “separate issue of concern was noted” and was investigated while he was being treated for a benign and unrelated prostate condition.

The 75-year-old King has been seen several times since his diagnosis, including being photographed in the State Bentley after his short meeting with the Duke of Sussex.

He has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

On Saturday, Charles thanked people for their “many messages of support and good wishes” and said it was “equally heartening” to hear how sharing his diagnosis has helped to promote public understanding of cancer.

In a message to the public, His Majesty said: “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days.

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world.

“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

The message was signed “Charles R”.

The Palace has called for the King’s privacy to be respected, especially during his treatment, but said he wanted to make his diagnosis public because of his long-running support for cancer charities.