After 27,200 days as the heir, Charles Philip Arthur George has now been officially crowned King of the United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth realms. Video / AP / Getty / The Royal Family / Jennifer Mortimer / NZ Defence Force

The Prince and Princess of Wales have thrilled crowds with a surprise appearance at a Windsor street party celebrating King Charles’ coronation.

According to news.com.au, the royal duo got out of their car for a Coronation Big Lunch along the Long Walk leading up to Windsor Castle and were greeted by a crowd of hundreds who cheered as they arrived.

Mingling with the commoners, it has been reported that at one point Prince William was handed a paper cup with an unknown liquid which he sipped from before passing it to his wife.

“Oh, that’s lovely,” was the Princess of Wales’ alleged response.

The prince was also snapped holding a can of King’s Coronation Ale as he chatted to the group of street party goers.

Prince William holds a can of "Return of the King" Coronation Ale as he stands next to Catherine, Princess of Wales at a street party in Windsor. Photo / Getty Images

They spent around 45 minutes with fans including a young girl who, reportedly overwhelmed with emotion at seeing the prince and princess in the flesh, was comforted with a hug from Kate.

The princess was dressed in a powder-blue blazer and simple white t’shirt - a relaxed look compared to her glamorous dress at the coronation.

Royal fans were delighted by the couple's unexpected appearance. Photo/ Getty Images

The unexpected appearance follows a similar move on Saturday, ahead of the King’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

As the King surprised cheering fans who started gathering outside Buckingham Palace, William and Kate also greeted the public during the walkabout, talking to fans on the opposite side of The Mall, posing for selfies and chit-chatting.

According to news.com.au, at one point a woman asked Kate: “How are the kids doing? Are they very excited?”

The princess replied: “Excited, a bit nervous, obviously – a big day ahead. But can’t wait, actually,” she responded, before joking: “Hopefully it’s like swans – relatively calm on the outside, a bit paddle-y on the inside.”

Elsewhere across the UK, fellow royals also reportedly joined street parties including Princess Anne who stepped out at a street party in Swindon, Wiltshire, 110km west of London.

NEW: Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence attend a street party in Swindon.#CoronationBigLunch #CoronationWeekend pic.twitter.com/0vuVyaQhzO — Royal Circular (@Royal_Circular) May 7, 2023

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also rocked up to a party in Cranleigh where they sampled local coronation treats and met with business owners from the area.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend a Big Lunch with residents and representatives from the Royal British Legion, the Scouts and the Guides, in Cranleigh Village Hall, Cranleigh village in Cranleigh 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/ZCdx6w0Y0u — Valérie🙏🏻 Déménagement de la 🇫🇷 (@MonarchieRoyale) May 7, 2023

The royal pop ups come as Britain prepares for the King’s Coronation Concert which kicks off on Sunday night in the UK (7am today NZT) and will be broadcast tonight in New Zealand at 8pm on TVNZ1.

Headlined by “iconic mess” Katy Perry, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform a duet with opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel, while the line-up also includes pianist Alexis Ffrench and singer-songwriter Freya Ridings.

Lionel Richie and Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That will also perform.







