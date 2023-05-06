Katy Perry has caused an internet frenzy after her coronation antics. Photo / Getty Images

Katy Perry has caused an internet frenzy after her coronation antics. Photo / Getty Images

Katy Perry’s coronation attendance has set the internet alight, with many asking if she was the worst-behaved guest after she stumbled in her heels, took a bizarre photo and almost failed to find her seat.

The California Gurls singer is due to perform at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle alongside Lionel Richie, however, it seems her odd behaviour at King Charles’ coronation ceremony has raised some questions.

Arriving at Westminster Abbey with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, the singer was dressed head-to-toe in lilac and amused many fans who caught her wandering around the pews in the Abbey looking for her seat.

Unable to see past her impressive fascinator, the mother of one appeared to look incredibly lost as she went around in circles trying to find her seat.

Katy Perry spotted looking for her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/m2JmrCtNIg — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2023

A video of the awkward moment went viral on Twitter with many poking fun at how relatable it was. One said, “This is me looking for my car in the parking lot after have gone shopping for too long,” while another said, “me immediately after someone gives me the directions”.

A third tweeted, “legend has it she’s still looking for that seat.”

don’t worry guys i found my seat — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 6, 2023

The singer – clearly aware of how funny the situation appeared to onlookers, later took to Twitter to tell fans “don’t worry guys I found my seat”.

Elsewhere, the Hot N Cold singer was seen marking the historic occasion by standing on the Abbey’s memorial to former Prime Minister Winston Churchill and snapping a picture.

But it seems the most captivating faux pas came at the end of the coronation ceremony when she almost landed flat on her face after stumbling in her high heels.

Katy Perry was caught taking a tumble after the King's coronation. Photo / Getty Images

The Mirror reported Perry took to the London streets after the historic coronation ceremony and lost her balance to the point where she nearly fell over.

Thankfully, she regained her composure and managed to brush off the potential mishap with a smile however, Twitter still had a ball with the photo which was captured by Getty Images.

One person said, “just say no to stillettos ladies!” while another said “she’s been a mess all coronation”, a third tweeted, “help, she’s a whole iconic mess”.

Perry will perform in front of the new King Charles and Queen Camilla will be joined by Princess Kate and Prince William for the event, which will feature a drone light show, reports The Sun.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform a duet with opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel, while the line-up also includes pianist Alexis Ffrench and singer-songwriter Freya Ridings.

Lionel Richie and Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That will also perform.

The concert will be held in the grounds of Windsor Castle on the evening of Sunday, May 7.

It will be broadcast in New Zealand on Monday, May 8 at 8pm on TVNZ1.