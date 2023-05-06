After 27,200 days as the heir, Charles Philip Arthur George will today be officially crowned King of the United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth realms. Video /AP

What to wear to a coronation?

The invite to Saturday’s historic ceremony which saw King Charles III officially crowned encouraged a slightly more casual approach to dressing than in the past.

Just over 2000 guests invited to the “scaled-back” celebration, rumoured to have cost around NZ$200 million, were asked to wear “morning dress, lounge suit or national dress”.

Attendees had the option to wear ceremonial robes and jewels, or a more fashion-forward ensemble of a day dress or morning suit.

Leading up to the coronation, it was rumoured that Princess Kate planned to forgo the traditional tiara - and that Prince Harry would be forbidden from wearing his military garb.

So, how did the guests meet the fashion brief?

Princess Beatrice

Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation of King Charles III. Photo / AP

Prince Andrew’s daughter Beatrice opted for a hot pink Beulah dress with puffed sleeves and belt, accessorising with a champagne headband, gold jewellery and sapphire, rubellite and opal earrings by Garrard.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

The ever-stylish Princess Charlene wore a cream skirt suit with a sweeping one-shoulder cape, matched with beige heels and a minimalist fascinator.

Princess Kiko of Japan

Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko arrive at Westminster Abbey. Photo / AP

Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino wore a morning suit while Crown Princess Kiko went with the traditional dress option, wearing a kimono and Geta shoes.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The sweet moment Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis held hands during Charles' coronation ceremony. Photo / AP

Prince Louis charmed the crowds in a blue doeskin tunic by Dege and Skinner, while Charlotte wore an ivory silk crepe Alexander McQueen frock made to match her mum Princess Kate.

Princess Kate and Prince William

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales. Photo / AP

Kate’s Alexander McQueen dress featured thistle, shamrock, daffodil and rose motifs to symbolise the four countries in the United Kingdom, accessorised with a silver bullion and crystal headpiece matching her daughter Charlotte’s.

Prince William wore the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards under his Order of the Garter robe.

Prince George

Prince George arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort. Photo / AP

Along with the other Pages of Honour, Prince George wore a uniform first seen at Edward VII’s coronation in 1902 - a scarlet tunic with gold lace trim and blue velvet cuffs, over an ivory silk satin waistcoat.

Pippa Middleton

Kate Middleton's siblings James and Pippa Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey. Photo / AP

Princess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton wore a lemon yellow coat dress and hat, matching her brother James Middleton’s waistcoat, which he wore with a morning suit.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry arrives alone at his father's coronation. Photo / AP

Prince Harry appeared on his own at his father’s coronation ceremony, fitted out in a dark Dior Men suit and his medals - though he wasn’t permitted to wear his full military uniform.

US First Lady Jill Biden and Finnegan Biden

US First Lady Jill Biden and Finnegan Biden arrive at King Charles' coronation. Photo / Getty Images

America’s First Lady Jill Biden wore a periwinkle blue skirt suit with matching gloves and headpiece, while her granddaughter Finnegan Biden opted for a yellow caped dress.

Chris Hipkins and Dame Cindy Kiro

Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Cindy Kiro and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / AP

New Zealand’s own Prime Minister Chris Hipkins revealed he splashed out on new shoes and a new Barkers suit for the occasion, with a Māori kākahu on top, while Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro wore a red day dress and korowai.

Rishi Sunak and Ashkata Murthy

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Ashkata Murthy. Photo / AP

Ashkata Murthy, wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, wore a 50′s-inspired powder blue dress with the perfect puff at the shoulder and a demure length fit for a King’s coronation.

The billionaire heiress teamed the Claire Mischevsni “Alexandra” piece with black accessories including a black fascinator piled with rolls and swirls of heavy black silk. Sunak sported a morning suit and blue tie.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau attend King Charles' coronation. Photo / AP

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau cut a modern ladylike look in English-rose pink silk and organza. Dusky lilac heels, a textured clutch and hat with architectural netting completed the look for the wife of Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, also dressed in a morning suit.

Olena Zelenska

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska attends King Charles' coronation. Photo / AP

Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, layered shades of sage for her coronation attire. With a long coat worn open over a form-fitting dress and white heels, clean lines and crisp tailoring were the hallmarks of her dress. Opting out of the popular headgear habit at royal events, Zelenska’s look was modern and fresh.

Katy Perry

Pop star Katy Perry arrives at King Charles' coronation. Photo / AP

Pop star Katy Perry, who is set to perform during tomorrow’s coronation concert, wore a lavender Vivienne Westwood skirt suit.

She paired the knee-length ensemble with matching gloves, fascinator, pearl earrings, necklace and a white purse also designed by Westwood.



