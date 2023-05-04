From how to watch it here in NZ to the big questions “Will Harry be there!” the Herald has got you covered with the King’s coronation explainer. Video / NZ Herald

News broke yesterday that veteran Newstalk ZB broadcaster Mike Hosking will be New Zealand’s sole media representative inside Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla this weekend.

Now, Kate Hawkesby has teased what her husband will be wearing to the once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

Taking to Instagram, the Newstalk ZB Early Edition host shared a series of images including the “inspo” for Hosking’s royal attire which appeared to be a gold embellished Dolce and Gabbana suit.

The choice doesn’t seem too farfetched for Hosking who is no stranger to fun features on his clothes, however, Hawkesby quickly posted the photo again with a large “just jokes” plastered over the sketch.

Kate Hawkesby had a bit of fun with her followers when sharing the journey to find Mike Hosking's coronation suit. Photo / Instagram

Still on the hunt for the perfect suit, the following images posted to her social media story included a stop at Dolce and Gabbana and Ralph Lauren, before she shared with fans that they were dead ends because Hosking had his heart set on something else. Saville Row.

The iconic British suitmakers have long been known for traditional bespoke tailoring for men and fittingly – no pun intended – has been the location men of royal descent have been dressed for centuries.

Built between 1731 and 1735, the development was home to the creator of the dinner jacket, Henry Poole in 1846 and later Henry Huntsman of H. Huntsman & Sons.

Saville Row has seen many historic and royal names come through their doors including Winston Churchill, Napoleon III and the man of the moment, King Charles. The pull is their “bespoke” tailoring – a term meaning each suit is hand-made to perfectly fit the individual.

Sharing an image from inside an elite Saville Row suit makers, Hawkesby teased Hosking getting fitted for his coronation outfit, telling fans it’s been “extremely last minute and stressful”.

Covering up the look she wrote, “All will be revealed once it’s been tailored and finished tomorrow”, however, the couple appear to have changed their mind about sharing the suit with the world before King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

The couple are yet to share Mike Hosking's coronation suit. Photo / Instagram

This morning the ZB host posted photos from the final suit fitting including a snap of Hosking walking out of what appears to be a fitting room. Looking dapper, he donned a crisp white shirt, black pants and a jacket – which may or may not include tails.

She then shared a close-up image but covered the suit with a green squiggle and wrote “Full reveal on Coronation day!”.

Based on the sneak peek Hawkesby posted, Hosking’s look keeps in line with the rumoured guidelines mentioned in the coronation invitation.

The Herald reported last week that the Palace has requested male coronation attendees wear either a morning suit or business suit and for women, a “day dress” - a dress or suit intended to be worn during the day.

It’s a rather different request from that made when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, was crowned 70 years ago as the Palace then asked attendees to dress in formal regalia.

While the ZB powerhouse couple is yet to share a full image of Hosking’s royal outfit, Hawkesby did share one thing. His shoes.

In a series of images she told fans that by a twist of fate, her husband will be wearing the exact same shoe as the King himself. Showing a close-up of the shoe, she said she spotted them at a “bespoke shoemaker” shop and couldn’t help but look at them in awe.

“Salesman explains these are the shoes the King is wearing to the coronation,” she wrote on a picture of Hosking holding up the shoes, “This is a sample they made of them but there’s only one and only in one size.”

“Mike (Cinderella)” she cheekily quipped, “asks what size are they? Salesman says let’s try them on and see if they fit you…”

Mike Hosking will wear the same shoes as King Charles thanks to a Cinderella moment. Photo / Instagram

In the next Instagram story, Hawkesby posted a photo of Hosking wearing the shoe, “and guess what? They fit like a glove..” she went on to say the salesman agreed to sell them to the couple meaning Hosking will be wearing the exact same shoes to the coronation as King Charles – minus a gold royal buckle that is being added to Charles’ pair as per coronation custom.

Hosking will join a select few Kiwis inside Westminster Abbey to celebrate the King’s coronation including Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Former All Black captain Richie McCaw, and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro.

Spy reported last week that McCaw has chosen a morning suit from the menswear store Sergios in Christchurch.

Kiro will reportedly wear a day dress and a korowai, while her husband Dr Richard Davies intends to wear a morning coat, her office says.



