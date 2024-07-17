Since ascending to the crown, the King has seemingly been caught in a grouchy mood multiple times, including earlier this week.

Camilla’s coat

Daily Mail reported the King was heard snapping at an aide when they failed to help Queen Camilla put on her coat.

The royal couple were visiting Jersey in the Channel Islands this week, where they faced bitter wind and rain. At one point, Camilla, who celebrates her 77th birthday today, could be seen trying to put on her coat but got one of her arms stuck.

Charles appeared to try and help her but could not juggle both his umbrella and her coat and reportedly snapped at an aide asking them to help.

Coronation day

King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the Golden State coach. Photo / Getty Images

In a video of the King and Queen waiting outside Westminster Abbey in their carriage, the two appeared to engage in conversation, with lip reader Jeremy Freeman claiming Charles said, royals “can never be on time”.

Charles and Camilla arrived five minutes early to the ceremony and had to wait for his eldest son and daughter-in-law, Prince William and Princess Catherine, who were running late.

Faulty pen

#NDTVBeeps | "Can't Bear This Bloody Thing" - King Charles Gets Frustrated Over Leaky Pen pic.twitter.com/v6QVak3hf9 — NDTV (@ndtv) September 14, 2022

Charles appeared to lose his temper with a faulty pen shortly after his mother, Queen Elizabeth’s death and his subsequential ascension to the throne.

During a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland, he became frustrated after ink spilled out of the fountain pen and on to his hands, just moment after signing the wrong date on an official document.

“Oh God I hate this,” Charles said as he quickly rose to his feet and gave the faulty pen to Camilla before an aide rushed to take it.

It comes after the King and Queen were evacuated from a public appearance earlier this week after a security concern.

The Telegraph reported that Camilla was tasting ice cream when her security team told her it was time to leave. She and Charles were ushered into a nearby hotel where they continued their meet and greet after the concern had been addressed.

Buckingham Palace did not comment on the matter however it was understood there was a “small issue of concern”.