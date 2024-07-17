While taking his seat on the Sovereign’s Throne, a video seems to show the 75-year-old monarch becoming increasingly frustrated at a page boy when his regalia was not placed around him correctly.
The young boy looks to try to help Charles by attempting to put the gown in place but the King seems to abruptly pull back his hand and place the regalia where he wants it.
Daily Mail has reported it’s unclear if the monarch was kindly helping the boy and it just came across abrupt or if he was feeling frustrated by the fussing as the two boys tried to lay his gown in the correct place.
Since ascending to the crown, the King has seemingly been caught in a grouchy mood multiple times, including earlier this week.
Camilla’s coat
Daily Mail reported the King was heard snapping at an aide when they failed to help Queen Camilla put on her coat.
The royal couple were visiting Jersey in the Channel Islands this week, where they faced bitter wind and rain. At one point, Camilla, who celebrates her 77th birthday today, could be seen trying to put on her coat but got one of her arms stuck.
Charles appeared to try and help her but could not juggle both his umbrella and her coat and reportedly snapped at an aide asking them to help.
In a video of the King and Queen waiting outside Westminster Abbey in their carriage, the two appeared to engage in conversation, with lip reader Jeremy Freeman claiming Charles said, royals “can never be on time”.
The Telegraph reported that Camilla was tasting ice cream when her security team told her it was time to leave. She and Charles were ushered into a nearby hotel where they continued their meet and greet after the concern had been addressed.
Buckingham Palace did not comment on the matter however it was understood there was a “small issue of concern”.