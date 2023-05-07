Lip reader claims King Charles said 'we can never be on time'. Video / Sky News

King Charles is said to have complained royals “can never be on time” ahead of his coronation service.

According to a lip reader, Charles, 74, made the complaint as he waited in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach before his coronation ceremony on Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Expert Jeremy Freeman made the claim to the Daily Star after analysing a video of the King waiting in the coach outside the abbey.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's conversation in their coronation carriage has been deciphered by lip readers. Photo / Getty Images

Arriving five minutes early and having to wait for his eldest son and daughter-in-law, Prince William and Princess Catherine, his conversation with his 75-year-old wife Camilla has been deciphered.

According to Freeman, Charles grumbled: “We can never be on time. There’s always something ... this is boring.”

Another lip reader, Jacqui Press, also studied footage of the King earlier on in his carriage procession and told Mail Online she thought he said: “I’m worried about time, I mean it’s been longer this time and, well, erm, I mean look! I know.”

The reports follows claims the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived late, sparking a change to the planned order of service before the King had stepped out of his carriage.

According to the official running service of the coronation, William, 40, and his wife Kate, 41, were scheduled to arrive and be seated before Charles and Camilla.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis make their way into the King's coronation ceremony. Photo / AP

They instead arrived after the King, meaning he was stuck waiting in his carriage before he finally walked into the abbey ahead of his eldest son.

The King was also said to have slightly grimaced during his coronation service when he signed his Coronation Oath with a fountain pen.

Camilla seemed to stifle a laugh as she watched the monarch make the signature as it came months after he expressed his irritation over leaky pens.

During his proclamation at St James’ Palace in September, he said “Oh God, I hate this” when his fingers got stained by leaking fountain pen ink.

Camilla was caught on camera saying: “Oh look, it’s going everywhere, hang on,” while Charles could be heard saying: “I can’t bear this bloody thing! What they do, every stinking time.”

The King is known to carry his own fountain pen when he is called on to sign visitors’ books during royal visits.