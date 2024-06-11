David Beckham has been appointed an ambassador for King Charles' charity the King's Foundation. Photo / @kingsfdn

King Charles has officially appointed football legend David Beckham as an ambassador for his charity, the King’s Foundation.

The pair met at a lavish event in honour of the charity’s work at Buckingham Palace this week, cementing their friendship after they previously bonded over their love of beekeeping and home-grown honey, reports the Sun UK.

Beckham, 49, was declared an ambassador for the charity on May 31, speaking of his “excitement” at the time. A source at the King’s Foundation said the duo had “bonded over their similar interests”.

“This is a massive thing for him and he’s delighted. He is really passionate about his new role.”

An awards ceremony was held to celebrate the charity’s work at Buckingham Palace yesterday with myriad celebrity guests in attendance, from Beckham to Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster, Sienna Miller and Naomi Campbell.

Last month, the Sun on Sunday reported Beckham and His Majesty met privately at the King’s home in Gloucestershire, where the former Manchester United pro gifted Charles with a jar of home-made honey. Beckham is known for his love of nature and lives in the Cotswolds with his wife Victoria Beckham and his family.

He said in a statement he was “excited” about his new role with the King’s Foundation.

“I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons, and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the foundation’s education programmes and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature.

“Having developed a love for the countryside, I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills, which is so central to the foundation’s work,” he shared.

Beckham continued, “It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens - and compare beekeeping tips.”