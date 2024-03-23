A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales. Video / The Prince and Princess of Wales

When Kensington Palace revealed on January 17 that the Princess of Wales was in hospital and had undergone abdominal surgery, there was understandable shock.

Just 90 minutes later, Buckingham Palace announced the King was to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Ten days later the King, 75, was duly admitted to the private London Clinic, where his daughter-in-law was still being treated, visiting her bedside on arrival.

The parallels were extraordinary.

At the time, the conditions faced by both the King and the Princess were said to be benign.

The Princess’s surgery was said to have been “planned” and sources insisted it was not related to cancer. Similarly, the King’s prostate condition was “benign” and aides for both senior royals insisted there was no cause for alarm.

Both the King and the Princess were discharged from the hospital on January 29 – the monarch waving as he left by the front door, while the Princess was spirited home unseen.

King Charles reads cards and messages sent by well-wishers after his cancer diagnosis. Photo / Getty Images

Both were said to be well and their respective treatments successful. But both would later face devastating news, with cancer diagnosed as a result of surgery.

Buckingham Palace announced on Feb 6 that the King had an undisclosed form of cancer that had been discovered during his prostate procedure.

He immediately began a course of regular treatment, which would bring him to central London most weeks.

Royal aides said public engagements would be postponed on medical advice as he sought to protect himself from the infection risks that come with crowds.

However, they did insist he remained “wholly positive” about his treatment and looked forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

Since then, the King has been seen out and about regularly, releasing videos of himself opening cards from well-wishers and delivering a message to mark Commonwealth Day.

King Charles during the recording of his Commonwealth message. Photo / AP

He also opted to travel in the state Bentley whenever possible, waving from the large windows in a bid to reassure the public all was well.

Similarly, it was made clear that his work continued behind closed doors as he dealt with matters of state via his daily red boxes of government papers and held weekly audiences with Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister.

About three weeks later, the Princess would also receive the same shocking news. Post-operative tests had found cancer had been present.

With a young family to consider and fewer pressures than the head of state, she and Prince William opted to keep the diagnosis to themselves as they digested the news and considered how to break it to their three children.

Prince William arrives to attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey in London. Photo / AP

Kensington Palace continued to insist, as it had from the outset, that the Princess planned to return to work after Easter.

Meanwhile, wild conspiracy theories swirled on social media. Prince William pulled out of a memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, for undisclosed personal reasons, fuelling the speculation.

Portrait backfires

An attempt to quash the rumours with a portrait of the Princess alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, released to mark Mothering Sunday, backfired when she was forced to admit it had been edited.

But the family stuck to their guns, determined to wait until the children had broken up from school for the Easter holidays before announcing the Princess’s cancer diagnosis to shield them from the subsequent coverage.

Unlike the King, the Princess, who is undergoing “preventative chemotherapy”, will remain out of the public eye as she focuses on her recovery.

The Princess of Wales will continue her break from public duties as she focuses on her recovery. Photo / AP

However, she has followed in his footsteps in attempting to reassure the public that she will be okay. “I am well and getting stronger every day,” she said.