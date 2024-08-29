Juicy Greek-inspired lamb cutlets by Polly Markus

Polly Markus' juicy Greek lamb cutlets. Photo / Josh Griggs

A fresh, fast spin on lamb from Polly Markus’ new book Seriously Delicious.

Cooking a whole rack of lamb can sometimes seem like a big undertaking, but quickly pan-frying the cutlets individually is so simple and fast! This dish pairs perfectly with store-bought hummus on the side. I would serve it with the Beautiful Greek-style bulgur salad with marinated feta on page 50 and boiled baby potatoes. Frying the cutlets in a cast-iron pan works best.

Juicy Greek-inspired lamb cutlets recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients