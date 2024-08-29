Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Juicy Greek-inspired lamb cutlets by Polly Markus

By Polly Markus
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Polly Markus' juicy Greek lamb cutlets. Photo / Josh Griggs

Polly Markus' juicy Greek lamb cutlets. Photo / Josh Griggs

A fresh, fast spin on lamb from Polly Markus’ new book Seriously Delicious.

Cooking a whole rack of lamb can sometimes seem like a big undertaking, but quickly pan-frying the cutlets individually is so simple and fast! This dish pairs perfectly with store-bought hummus on the side. I would serve it with the Beautiful Greek-style bulgur salad with marinated feta on page 50 and boiled baby potatoes. Frying the cutlets in a cast-iron pan works best.

Juicy Greek-inspired lamb cutlets recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

1.2 kg rack of lamb – cut into individual cutlets

Olive oil

1/4 cup chopped Italian parsley

Lemon and oregano marinade ingredients

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

4 garlic cloves – minced

1 Tbsp finely grated lemon zest

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp dried oregano

1 Tbsp smoked paprika

Method

  1. To make the lemon and oregano marinade, mix the ingredients in a large bowl. Add the lamb cutlets and turn to coat well. Season with cracked pepper. Leave to marinate in the fridge for at least 3 hours.
  2. When ready to cook, bring the lamb to room temperature. Heat 2 large pans on medium/high heat. Add enough oil to coat the base of each pan. When the oil is hot, lift the lamb cutlets out of the marinade and sear for roughly a minute on each side (the time will vary depending on thickness). Reserve the remaining marinade.
  3. Place the cooked lamb on a serving plate to rest for 5 minutes.
  4. Pour the reserved marinade into one of the pans, add a splash more oil and turn the heat to low. Simmer for a minute, stirring occasionally, then drizzle it over the lamb and serve topped with the parsley.
Seriously Delicious by Polly Markus.
Seriously Delicious by Polly Markus.

Seriously Delicious by Polly Markus, $49.99, published by Allen & Unwin

Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle