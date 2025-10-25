Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Jacinda Ardern on life after politics and her new book Mum’s Busy Work

Marilynn McLachlan
NZ Woman's Weekly·
8 mins to read

Jacinda Ardern became a mum in the most extraordinary of circumstances. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

Jacinda Ardern became a mum in the most extraordinary of circumstances. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

Once upon a time, it was a briefcase that travelled everywhere with Dame Jacinda Ardern. Packed with papers and letters that would shape New Zealand, it also dictated how she spent her weekends. Now, almost three years since stepping back as Prime Minister, her life allows more time for what

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save