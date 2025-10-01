Advertisement
Entertainment

Dame Jacinda Ardern documentary Prime Minister posts strongest NZ doco debut since 2018

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

A clip from Prime Minister, which chronicles the leadership and personal life of former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Video / Universal Pictures Content Group

Prime Minister, the film chronicling Dame Jacinda Ardern’s tenure as New Zealand’s 40th Prime Minister, has recorded the strongest opening week for a local documentary in seven years.

Distribution company Rialto said the film had earned $417,000 in its first week, including previews.

Rialto said the film, co-directed by

