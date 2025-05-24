The trailer opens with a clap back. At a press conference shortly after Ardern was appointed the new leader of the nation, a reporter asked, “Do you think you can credibly lead a nation?”. Ardern quickly rebutted, “Would you like to tell me why you don’t think I can?”.

What follows are inspirational, candid and emotional moments of the 44-year-old as she navigates monumental crises, including the Whakaari White Island eruption disaster, the Christchurch mosque shootings, and the Covid pandemic, while managing motherhood.

“In a world accustomed to hardened, masculine leadership, Jacinda Ardern led with an unapologetic commitment to empathy and compassion. As filmmakers, we were guided by a central question: What does leadership look like when kindness and humanity are at its core?” said Utz and Welsh in a joint statement.

It is not yet clear when the documentary will be released in New Zealand. Photo / Magnolia Pictures

The directors said their goal was to give audiences an “intimate, front-row seat” to the significant pressures of leading a nation, especially in times of crisis, while juggling the realities of being a first-time mum.

“Her approach to leadership during times of immense pressure and uncertainty offers a powerful reminder of what’s possible when leaders prioritise people. As female directors and mothers, this story felt personal to us,” they added.

“In a world facing complex human-centred challenges, we hope this film encourages audiences to see empathy and kindness as not just leadership strengths, but essential tools to building a better future.”

A poster for the film. Photo / Magnolia Pictures

In February, the documentary won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Another film about the former Prime Minister is set to be released later this year.

Unlike Prime Minister, the second film reportedly titled Mania, has financial support from the New Zealand Film Commission.

Ardern has previously expressed support for Prime Minister, a co-production between New Zealand company Dark Doris Entertainment and US company Madison Wells, noting that New Zealand taxpayers do not fund it.

Speaking to Media Insider columnist Shayne Currie last June, Ardern said: “It’s a bit nerve-racking having a project like this out there but I think we’ve stopped seeing people in public life as human.

“Mine is a human story and a New Zealand story. If that makes a difference for someone else then I think that’s worth sharing.”

Since her departure from the Prime Minister role in 2023, Ardern has been appointed to a job specialising in technology governance at Harvard University and has continued her work for the Christchurch Call, which aims to combat online extremism.