She also gave birth to a daughter, Neve Ardern Gayford, with Gayford on June 21, 2018, while in office, something that is explored during the film.

During her tenure as Prime Minister, Dame Jacinda Ardern became the second elected head of government to give birth while in office. Photo / Universal Pictures Content Group

“Her approach to leadership during times of immense pressure and uncertainty offers a powerful reminder of what’s possible when leaders prioritise people. As female directors and mothers, this story felt personal to us,” Utz and Walshe previously told media.

“In a world facing complex, human-centred challenges, we hope this film encourages audiences to see empathy and kindness as not just leadership strengths, but essential tools to building a better future.”

Ardern took to Instagram to promote the film on Monday, noting that people had asked her when they would be able to watch the film in cinemas.

“Since it screened at the NZ International Film Festival, a few people have asked me how they can see the documentary called Prime Minister (which is a pretty intimate portrayal of my time in office ... as captured by this image of me in the film, heavily pregnant and very dishevelled)," she said, linking to release dates.

Ardern previously told the Herald that she “cried through most [of the film]” and hoped it would “humanise politicians, those who are public servants, and leadership”.

Critics’ reviews for the film have so far been mixed, with some praising its insight and realism, and others claiming it doesn’t dig deep enough. Siddhant Adlakha of Variety described it as “intimate but simplistic”, and Screen Daily’s Amber Wilkinson said it “might just restore your faith in politicians”.

Since leaving office, Ardern has been living in the United States as a fellow at Harvard University. She’s also released her memoir A Different Kind of Power and recently became part of Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government.

People can check with their local cinemas for tickets and times for Prime Minister.

