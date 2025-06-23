Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Jacinda Ardern’s daughter Neve shows off ‘American twang’ in 7th birthday video

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford turned 7 on June 21, with Clarke Gayford making a 'Jellycat Diner' cake for the occasion. Video / @clarkegayford

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford’s daughter appears to have picked up some “American twang” in her voice while living in the United States.

Neve Ardern Gayford has lived in Boston, Massachusetts, since 2023, having moved with her parents following her mother’s resignation from the prime ministership in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle