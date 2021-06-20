'Genius' Clarke Gayford wows with movie-themed cake for Neve's third birthday

Clarke Gayford bakes a cake for Neve's 3rd birthday. Video / Supplied

New Zealand's first bloke Clarke Gayford is being dubbed a "genius" for rolling three cakes into one for his daughter Neve's third birthday tomorrow.

With no suggestion of help from his prime ministerial partner, Gayford posted a video of the TV-shaped cake on social media which showed projected images of two films, Frozen, and Moana, and an episode of Mickey Mouse in Gone to Pieces.

Gayford explained the multi movie-themed culinary effort, saying his "almost three year old" had submitted multiple requests for almost a month beforehand.

"So the birthday cake brief from my almost 3yr old client changed daily from Frozen to Moana then Mickey Mouse and repeat," Gayford posted.

"This has been going on for nearly a month so I came up with a plan to make 3 cakes into 1."

One of Gayford's posted images depicted Neve absorbed by scenes from Moana, rather than actually eating the tasty treat.

Gayford's efforts have been met with adulation on social media as people laud the Prime Minister's husband's work.

"That's absolute GENIUS. Happy Birthday Neve!!"

"This is just outrageously clever!"

There were also many requests of Gayford's services from people eager to impress their own children on their birthdays.

Gayford has taken on much of the child-rearing responsibility for Neve as well as has supported partner Jacinda Ardern with his presence at important domestic events such as the swearing-in of Government, Ratana, Waitangi, and Labour Party conferences, as well as trips abroad.

He went on a Pacific Mission early in 2018 and to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London in April 2018 where he and Ardern were hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

He also accompanied Ardern to Beijing in April 2019, to Japan and New York in 2019 for the Rugby World Cup and Leaders' Week when baby Neve made it to the floor of the United Nations, and he has been on at least three trips to Australia.

Recently he hosted Jenny Morrison, the wife of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, on their visit to Queenstown, with a visit to a school and a boat ride on Lake Wakatipu, as well as the wreath-laying and joint dinner that the two couples shared.

Next month he will almost certainly be alongside Ardern on her first trip out of New Zealand since Covid-19, leading a business delegation to Australia.