Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Mum’s Busy Work review: How Jacinda Ardern’s book portrays modern parenting

Varsha Anjali
Multimedia Journalist, Lifestyle & Viva·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The illustrated book was inspired by Ardern's time parenting while Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Jacinda Ardern’s children’s book Mum’s Busy Work comes out today. Does it resonate with the everyday Kiwi working mum? Jennifer Simandl, who works in an executive-level management role for a building repair and restoration company in Auckland and is a mum of two young children, shares her thoughts on the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save