Jacinda Ardern set to launch children’s book in New York

Tyson Beckett
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The illustrated book was inspired by Ardern's time parenting while Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern will launch her children’s book this weekend, appearing at a Barnes & Noble - America’s largest bookseller - in New York’s Union Square.

Ardern will take part in a ticketed discussion event for the book, which is being released under the title Mum’s in New Zealand, Australia and the UK. It is being released as Mom’s Busy Work for the American and Canadian market.

