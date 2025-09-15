Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern will launch her children’s book this weekend, appearing at a Barnes & Noble - America’s largest bookseller - in New York’s Union Square.
Ardern will take part in a ticketed discussion event for the book, which is being released under the title Mum’sBusy Work in New Zealand, Australia and the UK. It is being released as Mom’s Busy Work for the American and Canadian market.
Her latest work is told through the eyes of a child and a note from Ardern in the book says, “This book is based on the words and lessons taught to me by my daughter, Neve, while I was the prime minister of New Zealand.
“May every child know that no matter what, they are our life’s greatest work.”
In 2018, Ardern gave birth to her daughter and became the first leader of a country in 30 years to give birth while in office. Ardern discovered she was pregnant six days before she became Prime Minister-elect.
Publisher Penguin Randomhouse say the book celebrates the relationship between working mums and their children. "Mum’s Busy Work shows how, even when a parent and their child are apart during the day, the love between them is unquestionable."
Ardern announced she had written the children’s book in an Instagram video in March. “For every book sold in New Zealand, I’ll be making a $3 donation to the Kindness Collective,” Ardern said. “But for now, here’s a sneak peek of the cover, and a story that I hope captures the love parents have for their children, no matter what else they have going on in life.”
Mum’s Busy Work will be released in Aotearoa on September 25, retailing for $30.
When she resigned from office in January 2023, Ardern specified she hoped to spend more time with her daughter. “To Neve: Mum is looking forward to being there when you start school this year,”she told reporters.
Ardern and her family have been living in the US city of Boston since 2023 where Ardern is a fellow at Harvard University.