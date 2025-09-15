Jacinda Ardern and the US version of her children's book Mom's Busy Work. Copyright / Penguin, Photo / Getty

Mum's Busy Work, by Jacinda Ardern and illustrated by Ruby Jones. Image / Puffin.

A preview of one page of the book shows a mother and child cuddled up on a couch reading a book.

The accompanying words read, “I had fun at day care. We made unicorns. I don’t know if Mum had a fun day. She looked really tired when she got home. Maybe she made lots of unicorns.

“She still read me a story because she said that is always the best part of her day. It’s the best part of my day, too.”

Ardern says in the for page the picture book is "For Neve Te Aroha". Copyright / Picture Puffin.

In 2018, Ardern gave birth to her daughter and became the first leader of a country in 30 years to give birth while in office. Ardern discovered she was pregnant six days before she became Prime Minister-elect.

Publisher Penguin Randomhouse say the book celebrates the relationship between working mums and their children. "Mum’s Busy Work shows how, even when a parent and their child are apart during the day, the love between them is unquestionable."

Ardern announced she had written the children’s book in an Instagram video in March. “For every book sold in New Zealand, I’ll be making a $3 donation to the Kindness Collective,” Ardern said. “But for now, here’s a sneak peek of the cover, and a story that I hope captures the love parents have for their children, no matter what else they have going on in life.”

Mum’s Busy Work will be released in Aotearoa on September 25, retailing for $30.

The book is illustrated by Ruby Jones, a Wellington based artist who is best known for her drawing of two women embracing in a hug, penned with the words “This is your home and you should have been safe here”, which was shared widely online following the 2019 Christchurch terror attacks.

Jones went on to illustrate covers for Time magazine, The Listener and work on campaigns for Amnesty International, Nespresso, Accor Hotels and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

When she resigned from office in January 2023, Ardern specified she hoped to spend more time with her daughter. “To Neve: Mum is looking forward to being there when you start school this year,”she told reporters.

Ardern and her family have been living in the US city of Boston since 2023 where Ardern is a fellow at Harvard University.