Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Artist Ruby Jones' isolation project inspired by Covid-19 hotel guests

9 minutes to read

Self portrait of the artist Ruby Jones, who is working on a project with Accor Hotels, Thanks From Iso.

Canvas
By: Joanna Mathers

By Joanna Mathers

Dresses made of recycled paper bags, notes left under a closed door, artworks and letters to children far away, heart-wrenching accounts of a child's first steps. These are some of the creative

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.