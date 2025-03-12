Advertisement
Jacinda Ardern has written a children’s book, Mum’s Busy Work, about parenting while Prime Minister

Emma Gleason
Lifestyle and Entertainment Deputy Editor - Audience·NZ Herald·
The illustrated book is inspired by parenting while Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Dame Jacinda Ardern is releasing a children’s book, titled Mum’s Busy Work, in surprise news announced today.

“Sometimes procrastination can be productive! At least in this case, because that’s how I came to write “Mum’s busy work”, a children’s book told through the eyes of a child, and based on things my daughter said to me while I was PM," Ardern told her Instagram followers in a video published Thursday morning.

Written by Ardern and illustrated by Kiwi artist Ruby Jones, Mum’s Busy Work, will be released on September 30, retailing for $30.

“For every book sold in New Zealand, I’ll be making a $3 donation to the Kindness Collective,” Ardern said. “But for now, here’s a sneak peak of the cover, and a story that I hope captures the love parents have for their children, no matter what else they have going on in life.”

The book is billed as “an inspiring and heartwarming book about the relationship between a working mum and her daughter by the former prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern”.

It’s based on conversations between Ardern and daughter Neve during the Labour leader’s tenure as Prime Minister.

Mum’s Busy Work is being published by Picture Puffin, a Penguin imprint.

It’s the second book Ardern is releasing this year; memoir A Different Kind Of Power is on shelves in June.

