The illustrated book is inspired by parenting while Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Dame Jacinda Ardern is releasing a children’s book, titled Mum’s Busy Work, in surprise news announced today.

“Sometimes procrastination can be productive! At least in this case, because that’s how I came to write “Mum’s busy work”, a children’s book told through the eyes of a child, and based on things my daughter said to me while I was PM," Ardern told her Instagram followers in a video published Thursday morning.

Written by Ardern and illustrated by Kiwi artist Ruby Jones, Mum’s Busy Work, will be released on September 30, retailing for $30.

“For every book sold in New Zealand, I’ll be making a $3 donation to the Kindness Collective,” Ardern said. “But for now, here’s a sneak peak of the cover, and a story that I hope captures the love parents have for their children, no matter what else they have going on in life.”