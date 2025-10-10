Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Dame Jacinda Ardern makes surprise cameo in Pike River film

Kim Knight
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Dame Jacinda Ardern and Anna Osborne (holding a photograph of her husband Milton) after the 2017 signing of the cross-party deal to re-enter the Pike River Mine. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Dame Jacinda Ardern and Anna Osborne (holding a photograph of her husband Milton) after the 2017 signing of the cross-party deal to re-enter the Pike River Mine. Photo / Mark Mitchell

How do you convince a former prime minister to star in the story of your life? All Sonya Rockhouse had to do was ask.

Dame Jacinda Ardern makes a surprise appearance as herself in the new film Pike River.

Advance cast lists gave no clue Ardern would appear in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save