Pike River movie brings Anna Osborne and Sonya Rockhouse’s fight to the screen

Kim Knight
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
16 mins to read

The trailer for feature film Pike River, starring Melanie Lynskey and Robyn Malcolm. Video / Madman Entertainment

They didn’t ask for this. Two “ordinary” women whose men went to work in a coal mine one Friday and never came home. It’s 15 years since 29 workers died at Pike River. A new movie, starring Melanie Lynskey and Robyn Malcolm, tells the story of a wife and a Pike River ahead of its Greymouth premiere.

