Inside mum's 'amazing' Kmart pantry and laundry makeover

An Aussie woman has shared images of inside her immaculate walk-in pantry. Photo / Supplied

Some would say there is no better time than the present to get to give your home a makeover – and one Aussie woman has certainly proved that after taking time out of her schedule to create her dream "perfect" pantry.

Using mostly Kmart and Ikea items the woman managed to create her pristine cupboards, writing: "Who said you can't style on a budget? Spot the Kmart products everywhere in my pantry and laundry."

"Just add pieces slowly. Lots of plastic storage, spice racks, fake plants … there is also lots of Ikea products and some from Facebook marketplace."

Pantry goals. Photo / Supplied

Everything has a label on it and is positioned in order of height and size. Photo / Supplied

It didn't take long for DIY fanatics to comment on her design which included labelled jars for an endless list of items from flour, nuts, oats and sweets.

"Crikey. Looks amazing," one woman commented.

"I wish my pantry looked like this," another person wrote.

Most of the items were from Kmart and Ikea. Photo / Supplied

"Wow looks awesome," a third said, while a fourth person said, "This is literally my goal … to have a pantry just like that".

Others couldn't help but notice how neat and tidy it looked with jars perfectly positioned in order of height and size.

The walk-in pantry also features matching white teacups and plastic crates filled with cooking implements, as well as faux pot plants in between some jars.

The labels on each of the crates and jars were created by Aussie organisation specialists, Designer Pretties To Love, who also shared the mum's impressive pantry to its Facebook page.

Facebook users were blown away by the mum's walk-in pantry while others were concerned about the dust it might attract. Photo / Supplied

"We are totally crushing on Tracey's amazing Pantry makeover!" they wrote online.

While the design had no doubt attracted plenty of positive attention, some were quick to point out the cleaning issues it may bring.

"Has anyone stopped to think about all the dusting you would have to do though?" One person said.

"Love it but too much cleaning for me!" added another.

However, the mum, who is a part-time sonographer, assured Facebook users it "barely collects any dust".

She also showed off her tidy laundry. Photo / Supplied

"It's a walk-in pantry so it's out of the main thoroughfare and I have an Enjo dust mop for the floor that gets used every day for a quick sweep around the entire house," she said.

"I probably wipe the shelves once a month and am surprised at how little dust there is.

"To be honest, it doesn't take much. We cook a lot so if you take a container out and it needs a wipe or the shelf does … you just wipe it."