Best sausage roll in Canterbury awarded to Michael's Bakery

The exact sausage rolls that secured Michael's Bakery first place out of Canterbury's 37 entries and third place overall in New Zealand out of 606 entries. Photo / Supplied

Canterbury's top sausage roll has been chosen, according to the inaugural Bakel's Sausage Roll Competition.

Michael's Bakery in Hilmorton has placed first out of the region's 37 entries and third overall out of 606 entries across the country.

Michael Meaclem, who co-owns the business with his wife Wendy, said they are very happy and humbled for the award.

"It is a really good encouragement for our staff who work so hard. It has really lifted morale in what has been quite a tough time for businesses."

Meaclem said the sausage roll recipe was passed down to him from his grandmother.

"She told me that the recipe was passed to her from her own mother who had prepared it for a visit from the queen."

When asked what it was that makes his recipe so special, he said it comes down to a few things.

"It's got nice fresh herbs, quality meat and a few secret ingredients I won't share.

"The butter pastry, which is quite expensive to make, is also very good."

Michael Meaclem's sausage roll recipe with its rich butter pastry comes from his grandmother, who received it from her mother who had prepared it for a visit by the queen. Photo / Supplied

Michael's Bakery has been operating for 34 years and has three staff apart from Mr and Mrs Meaclem.

Two other Canterbury businesses placed in the top 10 across New Zealand.

Percival Street Bakery in Rangiora came in seventh and Burwood Bakery came in eighth.

Goldstar Patrick's Pies in Bethlehem, Tauranga, baked by Patrick Lam came first overall in the competition.

NZ Bakels managing director Brent Kersel said the competition certainly lived up to its expectations.

Entries were received from right across New Zealand, including 80 from the South Island.

"We sort of planned for how big this competition could be. Initially we were going to include it in the Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards which had to be postponed due to Covid-19.

"We're pleased now that we didn't because it turned out to be bigger than we thought. We doubled the number of judges two weeks after the entries opened and ended up with 606 entries. That was an amazing response."