Hannah Engelsman's Little 'Lato won the top gelato award for its Vegan Mango Lassi Gelato.
Where can you find Aotearoa’s most delicious scoop? The 2024 winners of the country’s prized Ice Cream & Gelato Awards have been revealed.
This year’s winners of the NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards have been announced, and both champions hail from the City of Sails.
With 19 awards on offer at a cocktail party in Auckland last night, the annual event saw frozen dessert companies throughout Aotearoa submit entries.
Acclaimed chef Geoff Scott led a panel of 20 judges in tasting more than 230 ice creams and gelatos at the end of last month. They then awarded 169 gold, silver and bronze medals to the successful makers.
The winners were celebrated at last night’s event, with frozen treats from Matakana (Charlies Gelato) to Queenstown (Patagonia Chocolates) vying for a top spot.
Two Auckland-based vendors – gelato maker Little ‘Lato and renowned maker New Zealand Natural Ice Cream – were victors of the esteemed nationwide awards.
With Little ‘Lato crowned the supreme gelato winner, Scott reflected on how surprised he was that the Vegan Mango Lassi Gelato was dairy-free.
“This gelato casts a spell over you from the very first bite! The perfumed mango and lassi flavours are magnificently displayed with a luxurious textural mouthfeel,” Scott said of the gelato, which also won the dairy-free award.
On top of securing the top ice cream trophy, the Milk Chocolate Ice Cream was named the DKSH & Belcolade Chocolate Ice Cream Award Champion, and the company took two other awards for its Killinchy Gold Pure Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and its Forestberry Frozen Yoghurt.
Check out the rest of the trophy-winning flavours at the NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards 2024 below.
Supreme Champions:
Chelsea Sugar Supreme Boutique Champion: Little ‘Lato – Mango Lassi Vegan Gelato