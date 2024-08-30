Advertisement
Ice Cream and Gelato Awards 2024: Auckland companies Little ’Lato, NZ Natural crowned with NZ’s best scoops

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Hannah Engelsman's Little 'Lato won the top gelato award for its Vegan Mango Lassi Gelato.

Where can you find Aotearoa’s most delicious scoop? The 2024 winners of the country’s prized Ice Cream & Gelato Awards have been revealed.

This year’s winners of the NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards have been announced, and both champions hail from the City of Sails.

With 19 awards on offer at a cocktail party in Auckland last night, the annual event saw frozen dessert companies throughout Aotearoa submit entries.

Acclaimed chef Geoff Scott led a panel of 20 judges in tasting more than 230 ice creams and gelatos at the end of last month. They then awarded 169 gold, silver and bronze medals to the successful makers.

The winners were celebrated at last night’s event, with frozen treats from Matakana (Charlies Gelato) to Queenstown (Patagonia Chocolates) vying for a top spot.

Two Auckland-based vendors – gelato maker Little ‘Lato and renowned maker New Zealand Natural Ice Cream – were victors of the esteemed nationwide awards.

Chef Geoff Scott led a panel of 20 judges through the judging process.
With Little ‘Lato crowned the supreme gelato winner, Scott reflected on how surprised he was that the Vegan Mango Lassi Gelato was dairy-free.

“This gelato casts a spell over you from the very first bite! The perfumed mango and lassi flavours are magnificently displayed with a luxurious textural mouthfeel,” Scott said of the gelato, which also won the dairy-free award.

“Are we being tricked here? Is this actually vegan? This gelato really is absolute magic!”

Little ‘Lato managed to sweep five trophies overall last night.

The gelato-making star behind it all, Hannah Engelsman, landed a scholarship at Italy’s Carpigiani Gelato University before returning to Aotearoa to found Little ‘Lato in 2017.

Little ‘Lato has been steadily gaining popularity since and the timing of the company’s latest accolade fits perfectly as it prepares to open a scoop shop on Ponsonby Rd – the first in the city.

New Zealand Natural’s Milk Chocolate Ice Cream was named this year’s supreme ice cream champion for its nostalgic chocolate-laden creation.

New Zealand Natural's Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. Photo / NZ Natural
“This ice cream encapsulates the flavours and deliciousness of a childhood first milk chocolate bar experience,” Scott said.

“This chocolatey richness on the palate with an indulgent creamy texture – you can’t stop eating, it’s just fantastic!”

New Zealand Natural was founded in Christchurch in 1984, beginning as a small producer using natural colours and flavours to create its scoops, and is now headquartered in Auckland.

The ice creamery has since expanded throughout the country and become a household name for Kiwi families while opening international outlets in Australia, Fiji, Thailand and other countries.

It now sells its products in more than 30 countries, bringing some of New Zealand’s best ice cream to a global fanbase.

On top of securing the top ice cream trophy, the Milk Chocolate Ice Cream was named the DKSH & Belcolade Chocolate Ice Cream Award Champion, and the company took two other awards for its Killinchy Gold Pure Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and its Forestberry Frozen Yoghurt.

Preparing scoops at the NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards. Photo / Jason Creaghan
Check out the rest of the trophy-winning flavours at the NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards 2024 below.

Supreme Champions:

  • Chelsea Sugar Supreme Boutique Champion: Little ‘Lato – Mango Lassi Vegan Gelato
  • Hall’s Cold Chain Logistics Supreme Champion: New Zealand Natural Ice Cream – Milk Chocolate Ice Cream

Category Champion Awards:

  • Formula Foods Classic Vanilla Ice Cream Champion: Much Moore Ice Cream Co – Wonders Vanilla Ice Cream
  • Bonson Packaging Classic Flavoured Ice Cream Champion: Patagonia Chocolates – Dulce de Leche
  • IFF Premium Vanilla Ice Cream Champion: New Zealand Natural Ice Cream – Killinchy Gold Pure Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
  • Americold Premium Flavoured Ice Cream Champion: Lewis Road Creamery – Chocolate Truffle with Chocolate Ganache
  • DKSH & Belcolade Chocolate Ice Cream Award Champion: New Zealand Natural Ice Cream – Milk Chocolate Ice Cream
  • DKSH & Belcolade Chocolate Gelato or Sorbet Champion: Patagonia Chocolates – Dark Chocolate Sorbet
  • Sensient Technologies Gelato Champion: Little ‘Lato – Sour Cream Lemon & Berries Gelato
  • Infruit Sorbet Champion: Patagonia Chocolates – Raspberry Sorbet
  • Hawkins Watts Best of New Zealand Produce Champion: Little ‘Lato – Hazelnut Chocolate Gelato
  • RD 2 International New to Market Champion: Little ‘Lato – Sour Cream Lemon & Berries Gelato
  • Invita NZ Open Creative Champion: Sensient Technologies – Cherry Blossom Snowstorm (Sakura-fubuki)
  • Tetra Pak Dairy-Free Champion: Little ‘Lato – Mango Lassi Vegan Gelato
  • NZ Ice Cream Association Low Fat Ice Cream or Frozen Yoghurt Champion: New Zealand Natural Ice Cream – Forestberry Frozen Yoghurt
  • Primary ITO Export Ice Cream Champion: Much Moore Ice Cream Co – Private Label Vanilla Ice Cream (1 Litre)
  • NZ Ice Cream Association New Member Champion: Charlies Gelato – Passionfruit Sorbetto
  • Pacific Flavours & Ingredients Kids’ Choice Champion: Patagonia Chocolates – Vanilla & Cookies
  • NZ Ice Cream Association Sustainability Champion: Charlies Gelato
