Two Auckland-based vendors – gelato maker Little ‘Lato and renowned maker New Zealand Natural Ice Cream – were victors of the esteemed nationwide awards.

Chef Geoff Scott led a panel of 20 judges through the judging process.

With Little ‘Lato crowned the supreme gelato winner, Scott reflected on how surprised he was that the Vegan Mango Lassi Gelato was dairy-free.

“This gelato casts a spell over you from the very first bite! The perfumed mango and lassi flavours are magnificently displayed with a luxurious textural mouthfeel,” Scott said of the gelato, which also won the dairy-free award.

“Are we being tricked here? Is this actually vegan? This gelato really is absolute magic!”

Little ‘Lato managed to sweep five trophies overall last night.

The gelato-making star behind it all, Hannah Engelsman, landed a scholarship at Italy’s Carpigiani Gelato University before returning to Aotearoa to found Little ‘Lato in 2017.

Little ‘Lato has been steadily gaining popularity since and the timing of the company’s latest accolade fits perfectly as it prepares to open a scoop shop on Ponsonby Rd – the first in the city.

New Zealand Natural’s Milk Chocolate Ice Cream was named this year’s supreme ice cream champion for its nostalgic chocolate-laden creation.

New Zealand Natural's Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. Photo / NZ Natural

“This ice cream encapsulates the flavours and deliciousness of a childhood first milk chocolate bar experience,” Scott said.

“This chocolatey richness on the palate with an indulgent creamy texture – you can’t stop eating, it’s just fantastic!”

New Zealand Natural was founded in Christchurch in 1984, beginning as a small producer using natural colours and flavours to create its scoops, and is now headquartered in Auckland.

The ice creamery has since expanded throughout the country and become a household name for Kiwi families while opening international outlets in Australia, Fiji, Thailand and other countries.

It now sells its products in more than 30 countries, bringing some of New Zealand’s best ice cream to a global fanbase.

On top of securing the top ice cream trophy, the Milk Chocolate Ice Cream was named the DKSH & Belcolade Chocolate Ice Cream Award Champion, and the company took two other awards for its Killinchy Gold Pure Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and its Forestberry Frozen Yoghurt.

Preparing scoops at the NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards. Photo / Jason Creaghan

Check out the rest of the trophy-winning flavours at the NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards 2024 below.

Supreme Champions:

Chelsea Sugar Supreme Boutique Champion: Little ‘Lato – Mango Lassi Vegan Gelato

Little ‘Lato – Mango Lassi Vegan Gelato Hall’s Cold Chain Logistics Supreme Champion: New Zealand Natural Ice Cream – Milk Chocolate Ice Cream

Category Champion Awards: