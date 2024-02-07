Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

How to start working out: A personal trainer’s guide to beginning (or changing) an exercise routine

By Samantha Bluemel
6 mins to read
If you're hoping to make exercise a part of your every day routine, there are some easy ways to begin. Photo / 123rf

If you're hoping to make exercise a part of your every day routine, there are some easy ways to begin. Photo / 123rf

Personal trainer Samantha Bluemel shares her top tips to help you prioritise your health and wellness in a way that will support, not hinder, the busy and unique lifestyle you lead. This week,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle