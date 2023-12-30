Wellness coach and Inspired Health retreat leader Rachel Grunwell.

Happy New Year! Are you thinking about what your 2024 New Year’s resolutions should be? Consider replacing them with “daily wellbeing rituals” instead, a wellbeing coach says.

A walk in the sunshine, enjoying a coffee and going to the gym are three examples of “daily wellbeing rituals” wellness coach Rachel Grunwell recommends doing instead of having a New Year’s resolution.

“A little bit gets you a long way … it doesn’t have to be a long time,” the Inspired Health retreat leader says.

Grunwell said there were “incredible health benefits” by going for a walk and clocking 2000 steps, even if the eventual goal was 10,000 steps.

“People focus on the 10,000 and that can feel overwhelming some days and so people just won’t even try.

“But doing a little bit often [is] incredible for how you feel.”

Born and raised in Rotorua, Grunwell said some of her daily wellbeing rituals included going to the gym, going for a run, meditating or practising yoga.

She encouraged people to think more about the “mind work” and less about “how you look” when working on wellbeing goals.

Grunwell said goals relating to eating, movement, sleeping and managing stress impacted how people felt.

“If you’re working on any one of those components, it’s going to uplift your whole wellbeing.”

She also recommended taking the time for “self-care” such as getting a coffee or getting a massage.

“We’re in this busy world and we’re on a speed setting and taking time for joy and play is crucial to feeling vibrantly alive.”

Her recommendation ahead of 2024 was: “Abandon New Year’s resolutions – have daily wellbeing rituals instead”.

Rotorua life coach Annie Canning. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua life coach Annie Canning said the effectiveness of New Year’s resolutions could vary from person to person.

“Personally I’m not a fan, as my own observation is that most people after the initial enthusiasm wears off, fail to follow through and achieve what they intend.”

Canning said the key to making sustainable change was to set “realistic and specific goals”, create a plan of action, and implement routines that supported achieving those goals.

“If it is weight loss you are after, include in your weekly routine time for exercise, time for meal planning and meal prep.

“Build these things into your everyday life until they become a habit.”

Canning said some of her daily wellbeing rituals included exercise – preferably in the morning and outside.

She also did not touch her phone for the first hour of the day which helped her stay “calm and focused” and meant she was generally more productive at work.

Canning also avoided electronic devices at least one hour before going to bed to “slow my brain down”.

“As an outcome, I get to sleep faster and have a better sleep quality. I read for 20 minutes daily and drink at least two litres of water.

“These basic rituals definitely enhance my quality of life.”

Tauranga life coach Dawn Kiddie. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga life coach Dawn Kiddie said the most common New Year’s resolution for people was to lose weight.

Others included being “happy” and changing their career.

However, Kiddie’s advice for resolutions was to “start it before the New Year’s”.

“Start today - it’s all about the now,” she said.

“It’s all about you taking responsibility for yourself and what it’s going to do for you to be the best version of you.”

