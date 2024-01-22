Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

How taking an honest look at your wellbeing can maximise your health

By Samantha Bluemel
7 mins to read
It's time to shed old habits that hinder your wellbeing for a better you this new year. Photo / 123rf

It's time to shed old habits that hinder your wellbeing for a better you this new year. Photo / 123rf

Personal trainer Samantha Bluemel shares her top tips to help you prioritise your health and wellness in a way that will support, not hinder, the busy and unique lifestyle you lead. This week, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle