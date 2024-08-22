Homemade egg and cheese soufflé in a ramekin. Photo / Getty Images
Think this dessert is too difficult? Nikki Birrell explains the tips and tricks to getting it right every time.
Whether sweet or savoury, soufflé often carries a reputation for being intimidating to make. However, with the right techniques and a bit of practice, this delicate dish can be quite simple and incredibly rewarding to prepare at home.
A soufflé is essentially a fluffy, baked dish made from a base of flavoured custard or purée and beaten egg whites. The beaten egg whites provide the lift, making the soufflé rise beautifully in the oven.
Here’s what you need to know.
Essential equipment: Having the right tools is crucial. Use a clean, dry mixing bowl (preferably metal or glass) for beating the egg whites and a good-quality whisk or electric mixer. Soufflé dishes or ramekins are ideal for baking; their straight sides encourage the soufflé to rise evenly.
Perfecting the base: For a savoury soufflé, the base usually starts with a roux (butter and flour mixture) to which milk, cheese, and flavourings are added. For a sweet soufflé, the base often involves a flavoured custard or fruit purée. Ensure the base is smooth and well-seasoned before folding in the egg whites.
Whipping egg whites: The most critical step in soufflé making is whipping the egg whites to stiff peaks. Make sure no yolk contaminates the whites, as even a small amount of fat can prevent them from whipping properly. Start whisking on a low speed and gradually increase. Add a pinch of cream of tartar or a bit of lemon juice to stabilise the whites.
Folding technique: Gently fold the whipped egg whites into the base to maintain as much air as possible. Start by adding a small amount of whites to lighten the base, then fold in the rest using a spatula with a gentle, scooping motion. Avoid over-mixing, which can deflate the mixture.
Preparing the ramekins: Butter the ramekins thoroughly and dust them with sugar (for sweet soufflés) or grated cheese or breadcrumbs (for savoury ones). This helps the soufflé to rise and adds an extra layer of flavour. Fill the ramekins to about three-quarters full, allowing room for the soufflé to expand.
Baking: Preheat your oven to the correct temperature, usually around 180C. Place the ramekins on a baking sheet and bake until the soufflés have risen and are slightly golden on top. Avoid opening the oven door during the first 20 minutes, as this can cause the soufflé to collapse.
Serving: Soufflés should be served immediately out of the oven, as they will start to deflate once they cool. For a dramatic presentation, serve the soufflés at the table, allowing guests to experience the full height and fluffiness.
Troubleshooting common issues:
Flat soufflé: Insufficiently beaten egg whites or over-folding the mixture can cause this.
Runny centre: This can occur if the soufflé is underbaked. Ensure the top is set and slightly golden before removing from the oven.
Collapsing soufflé: Opening the oven door too early or a too-cool oven can cause a collapse.
Mastering the art of soufflé is all about technique and confidence. By understanding the key steps and practising them, you’ll find that creating these airy dishes at home is entirely achievable. Whether you’re making a rich chocolate soufflé or a savoury cheese version, the result is sure to impress.