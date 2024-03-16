How does natural deodorant work and what are the best buys?

The natural skincare category is booming, and along with it, natural deodorants, which work in symmetry with your body's natural process of sweating. Photo / Getty Images

Often billed as a more mindful choice, do natural deodorants stop sweat or just cover it up, and which actually work?

Deodorants are a bodycare essential that you rarely feel compelled to switch up when you’ve found one that works. Unlike other scented products such as perfumes or body lotions, there is more risk in trying something new, because, at the end of the day no one wants to stink.

When it comes to deodorants you will fall into one of three camps. You’re either a die-hard antiperspirant user and you’ve probably worn the same one since high school, or you’re a hard-line aluminium-free, natural deodorant lifer. The third camp is the deodorant wearer who sits somewhere in the middle, opting for a fragranced odour neutraliser rather than a sweat blocker. Confused? Here’s what you need to know.

Antiperspirant v deodorant

An antiperspirant typically contains aluminium-based compounds such as aluminium chloride, aluminium zirconium or aluminium chlorohydrate which work to temporarily block sweat glands, thereby reducing the amount of sweat from the body that reaches the skin’s surface. Sweat itself doesn’t smell; in fact, it’s when the bacteria on the skin’s surface starts to break down the sweat, that an odour is released. Less sweat means less odour.

Unlike antiperspirants, deodorants are designed to mask or neutralise these body odours and typically contain antimicrobial agents such as essential oils, baking soda and/or triclosan that inhibit the growth of odour-causing bacteria on the skin. Since deodorants don’t block sweat glands, you will still experience underarm wetness.

How natural deodorant works

With increased awareness and concern around the origin of ingredients and what we’re putting on our skin, the natural beauty industry is undeniably booming, and one quick Google search of “natural deodorants” will show that this body care category is no exception. So what’s the difference between a non-antiperspirant and a natural deodorant then?

Conventional deodorants don’t contain aluminium and therefore won’t reduce sweat production, but they are still typically formulated using a variety of synthetic ingredients including antimicrobial agents (such as triclosan, which is found in soap, hand sanitiser and toothpaste), fragrances and preservatives to mask odour and ensure a long shelf life.

As the name suggests, natural deodorants are made from naturally derived ingredients and when they are a 100 per cent natural formulation, will be free from parabens, phthalates, triclosan and artificial fragrances.

Instead, the common ingredients found in natural deodorants include baking soda and arrowroot powder, which help absorb sweat, and essential oils and coconut oil, which have antimicrobial properties to minimise odour, and shea butter and other plant extracts to help nourish sensitive skin.

If you have particularly sensitive skin, you might want to avoid formulas that contain baking soda as it can cause skin irritation, especially in people prone to eczema or dermatitis. If you do have these skin conditions and are experiencing a compromised skin barrier in or around your underarms, you may also find that essential oils lead to further irritation.

When making the switch from an aluminium-based antiperspirant to a natural deodorant, you may go through a detoxification period, whereby you might sweat or smell more than usual. It’s not necessarily that your deodorant isn’t working, but instead, your body is getting used to experiencing the natural process of sweating again. It may last a few days or weeks while you expel built-up toxins but stick with it and your body will soon adjust.

Which natural deodorants are the best?

Those looking to inhibit the amount of synthetic ingredients in their skincare may feel inclined to opt for a natural deodorant over a conventional deodorant or antiperspirant, but as with most skin and body products, it can take a while to find one that works best for your skin type.

These four get our tick of approval.

Splurge: Salt & Stone Extra Strength Natural Deodorant Santal & Vetiver, $40

This aesthetically pleasing deodorant has gained a cult following online, thanks not only to its effectiveness, but the fact that its fragrance very closely mimics the much-loved Le Labo perfume, Santal 33. It contains probiotics to help neutralise odour, along with seaweed extracts and hyaluronic acid to keep your skin barrier nourished.

Save: A’kin Natural Deodorant Roll On Geranium & Wood, $15

This natural deodorant is a great one for newbies to natural deodorant as it promises 24-hour clinical protection against odour. It’s also available as a spray and in a variety of pleasant scents, all of which are 100 per cent vegan and not tested on animals.

New release: Noosa Basics Roll-On Deodorant Sandalwood, $19

If you’re not into roll-on, you can also find Noosa Basics deodorants in stick form, spray and as a paste in a compact, travel-friendly tin. The formulas are all handcrafted on Australia’s Sunshine Coast from organic ingredients and are certified vegan, cruelty-free and free from palm oil.

Old favourite: Ever Kind Organic Deodorant Ultra Stick, $24

Made by a small business in Aotearoa, this deodorant won the award for Best Odour Care in the Canadian Clean Beauty Awards in 2020. Each stick should last you around three months and the packaging is home compostable.