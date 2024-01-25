Virtual interactive platforms such as Zwift provide motivation and exhilaration when working out at home.

Virtual interactive platforms such as Zwift provide motivation and exhilaration when working out at home.

There are plenty of affordable options to keep you motivated to move if you’re looking to cut costs this year, from at-home workouts to community-based fitness spaces and pre-loved equipment.

80 per cent of people who make New Year’s resolutions officially tap out by the second week of January, according to research conducted by Strava, a social network for athletes. This year “Quitter’s Day” fell on January 12, so if you’re someone who had some lofty fitness goals and have yet to make headway on any of them, know you’re not alone.

In 2024, the cost of living crisis may also play a part in fitness goal failures, so if you’ve felt the need to ditch your gym membership to save some money, there are still plenty of stimulating ways to stay active and motivated without your wallet taking a hit.

Instead of feeling guilty that you haven’t worked up a sweat yet, or thinking you can’t afford to, try your hand at some of these lower-cost methods of exercise instead to see what sticks.

Participate in your favourite workouts at home

The online platforms that launched out of necessity during Covid have only become more comprehensive, and you’ll find plenty of your favourite physical spaces offer virtual classes at a fraction of the cost of their traditional memberships.

Online platforms associated with studios often provide regular fitness challenges which help to encourage motivation and consistency, too.

For gym bunnies, Les Mills+ offers a full spectrum of globally recognised classes, including Body Pump, Body Balance and Body Combat, with more than 2000 workouts you can stream, cast or download. A base plan is $9.99 per month and a premium package can be purchased for $159.96 for a year (equating to $13.33 per month).

There has been a big pilates boom recently, and if reformer classes are too costly (usually around $35 per class), you can get just as good a workout on the mat at home. Locally, Wild Pilates offers online classes for $19.99 per month, and Pilates Fit Boutique in Hobsonville has both online mat and reformer classes for $30 per month.

Across the ditch, Peaches Pilates and FluidForm have hundreds of equipment-free and equipment-based workouts for around A$20 per month, too.

You may be surprised to learn that Netflix has a range of workouts filmed in collaboration with Nike, including yoga, HIIT and other body-weight training exercises. If you’re already signed up to the platform, you have automatic access. And remember, YouTube also has a plethora of virtual workouts to take your pick from for free.

Whether you’re paying for an app or finding your workouts on YouTube, there is something online for everyone. Photo / Getty Images

Use virtual technology to hold yourself accountable

If you know a runner, you’ve probably heard them talking about Strava, an app which allows you to track your physical exercise and share your routes with the people who follow you. It also helps you to set goals, analyses your activity and lets you compete with your friends, so even if you can’t work out with them in person, you can still use the power of community to stay motivated.

Zwift, a virtual reality fitness platform for cyclists and runners, is another interactive source of motivation, which uses multi-player gaming technology to connect you to other users around the world.

There is a bit of an initial outlay, as you’ll need a smart trainer to connect your existing road bike or running pad wirelessly to the Zwift platform, but once you’re connected, you’ll be able to virtually meet up with mates and cruise through the streets of London, New York, Paris and other beautiful landscapes whenever the mood strikes. A monthly subscription is priced at $28.10.

Search your local Facebook page for walking or running clubs in your area. Photo / Getty Images

Use community recreation spaces and clubs

Explore the benefits of combining fitness with nature by taking advantage of body-weight workout facilities in local parks and green spaces. Auckland Council’s website has a list of locations where you can find outdoor fitness equipment near you, and you’ll also find these across the country.

Tennis courts, swimming pools and batting nets are often available for free or at reduced rates, especially when they’re council facilities, so think of it as a way of exploring your local area with endorphin-inducing benefits.

Walking or running clubs may also be active in your area and can help you to stay accountable for your exercise routine, make some new friends and explore parts of your neighbourhood you may not have seen before. Win-win!

Buy pre-loved equipment

To have a more varied and exciting workout routine, sometimes you need to acquire a bit of gear. Whether you’re looking to create a home gym with hand weights, have some equipment on hand for extra resistance or you just need some new clothes to make you feel the part, start by scouring Trade Me or Facebook Marketplace to get some good deals.

Chances are, you’ll find someone else in the 80 per cent with brand-new gear going spare…