Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

How Christchurch became the most liveable city in NZ

Mitchell Hageman
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

WATCH: Christchurch mural breaks New Zealand record. Video / ChristchurchNZ

Nearly 15 years after the Canterbury quakes, Christchurch is a humming melting pot of industry, culture and new opportunities. Has New Zealand’s oldest city become its newest success story? Mitchell Hageman investigates.

When it comes to the Garden City and its surrounds, people are voting with their feet.

More

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save