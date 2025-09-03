From gastropubs to Levantine fine dining, wood-fired pizza to plant-based bistros, these spots capture Christchurch’s new culinary heartbeat.

Redevelopment has brought a youthful energy to New Zealand’s oldest city and, with an overwhelming number of restaurant and bar openings, the creation of what may be Aotearoa New Zealand’s new food capital. Highlighting only 10 was hard, but here they are. They are chosen not because they are the brightest, shiniest or most innovative in town but because of the pedigree of the people behind them. They bring diversity, inclusivity and a way of blending history with modernity to create a unique Ōtautahi vibe that has us hooked.

Burj and Mayor of Ale chef Lawrence Harvey.

Burj and The Mayor of Ale

Wondering why the unassuming, traffic-heavy Riccarton Rd location for the elegant Burj restaurant led us to owners Kyriacos and Victoria Georgiou. Rather than leasing out the hospitality space they were rebuilding on the earthquake-damaged site, they decided to get Jason Whitelaw on board and open something (two things) themselves. Jason bringing his UK pub and hospo experience and the Georgious – well-known through their Theo’s Fisheries business – their Cypriot roots.

The Mayor of Ale is a gastropub with sport on the tele, $10 pints and an extensive wine list. Schnittys come as chicken, pork or beef with slaw, fries and a choice of sauces. There’s an Irish spice bag (yes, it’s a thing), steak, salads, a pork belly roast, and fish and chips – Theo’s of course.

It’s a convivial room with lots of chat between tables, which spill outside, embracing the corner site.

For a complete change of pace step into the plush Levantine interior of Burj, where floaty chain curtains between tables provide intimacy. Chef Lawrence Harvey cooks with sophistication and authenticity, creating a Middle Eastern menu that impresses from the start, from house-baked za’atar bread, through silky hummus with brown butter prawns and crab, to meats and fish cooked to smoky perfection over coals.

For a reasonable $69 the chef’s table will give you a taste of pretty much everything … and you will want everything. The wine list winds its way nicely around the South Island, with a few classics from Hawke’s Bay and Australia.

Lillies Eatery, Christchurch.

Lillies

Don’t mistake the lack of a website for booking not being required at Lillies, because as much as this eatery, winery and cidery likes to fly under the radar, word is well and truly out.

Owners Will Bowman and Liam Kelleher have brought their winemaking and culinary talents together at Lillies, where Will’s Vita and Liam’s Lele wines and the pair’s Lillies cider are being made through a sliding wall of the cavernous warehouse space that manages to feel cosy on a winter’s evening.

Warmth radiates from the wood-fired pizza oven, a centralised wood burner and the friendly team who efficiently manage to get us walk-ins seated with drinks on the way.

A concise menu made ordering easy for our table of four – one of everything from the “not pizza” side and a pepperoni from the pizza, which is Neapolitan in style, with not-so-traditional toppings that also make you want to order one of each. Fresh is best in head chef Finbar McCarthy’s open kitchen-cum-bar, with extra flatbread being ordered to mop up all the highly accomplished sauces: tamarillo and yuzu with new-season Kin Grove olive oil for the raw fish; a vadouvan with the well-seasoned, custardy panisse and the cidery, buttery greens of the clam hotpot.

Lillies’ red, white, rose and cider are on tap, with a Brew Moon lager looking after beer drinkers. Organic Lele and Vita wines are available by the glass and bottle at enjoyable prices.

Lillies is open for dinner Wednesday to Saturday, and the boys like to rally their food producer and chef mates for one-off events that often result in Sunday afternoon sessions.

Lillies, 495 Saint Asaph St, Phillipstown, Christchurch

GG Bistro, Christchurch. Photo / Dave Richards Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

GG Bistro

Future-focused musician/food producer/restaurateur Flip Grater has moved Grater Goods from its industrial roots in the suburbs into the central city and rebranded as GG Bistro. As much as she enjoyed creating a place for people to gather in then-nondescript Sydenham, the new High St location is more aligned with Flip’s vision for the plant-based wine bar, café and shop.

Looking Parisian chic with navy blues, dark woods, bentwood chairs and vintage tableware, GG Bistro does brunch from 10am with share plates and mains until 10pm. Menu favourites, such as KFT (crispy fried tofu) burgers, escarfaux (vegan snails), pork (rice) crackling, and the charcuterie board of plant-based salami and cheese remain, with an extended menu fitting of GG’s more refined surrounds. Wine, cocktails and live music sessions add to the hedonism that comes with a strong ethical heart.

155 High St, City Centre, Gratergoods.co.nz

Popular Strawberry Fare restaurant is part of the Carlton Mill complex.

Strawberry Fare

Strawberry Fare has been catering to “old” Christchurch for nearly 40 years, so the restaurant, known for its emphasis on dessert, is not new. What has piqued our interest in the sweet little spot, which sits just out of the city centre atop Hotel Carlton Mill, is that one of the city’s most divergent chefs, Shafeeq Ismail, has bought it.

Shafeeq is well known through his celebrated Story – a tiny 20-seater on New Regent St with food that goes anywhere in the world that a variety of head chefs wish to take us; and Odeon, which we are reluctant to box in but is deliciously influenced by southern Spain and Morocco. Chef has no plans to change Strawberry Fare, noting the loyal clientele who have been celebrating milestones here for generations and the nonagenarian who still calls in to check on the quality of the sauces and vinaigrettes she started making for the establishment 35 years ago. Rather, he’s like a proud new dad who will gently guide Strawberry Fare into its fifth decade and into “new” Christchurch.

It is open seven days and everyone from Granny to teens and tots will be completely satisfied by the high-quality classics on the breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. Do leave room for afters because the irresistible dessert menu lists 17 and counting.

15 Bealey Ave, Merivale, Christchurch, Strawberryfare.com

A sake flight at Imoto Lounge Bar, Christchurch.

Imoto

Mention Bar Yoku to a Cantabrian and watch them light up, extolling the virtues of sushi tacos. Over the years, the crowd favourite has expanded into the indoor garden, at the centre of the industrial buildings repurposed as The Welder, and its operators have recently opened Imoto across the courtyard to meet demand.

Complementing Bar Yoku’s urban izakaya characteristics, where people catch up over consistently good and appreciatively affordable sushi, sashimi, screeds of yakitori and crunchy karaage – often with a twist a la the signature sushi tacos – Imoto is a tad more refined but just as much fun.

The small-plates menu nods to its brother over the way (imoto means little sister in Japanese) with sashimi, wagyu tartare and fried chicken mingling with charcuterie, toasties, mini burgers and a Kiwi chip and dip. The lounge bar is the best cocktail party you will go to this year, with Asahi on tap and an eclectic drinks list that will introduce you to some new best friends. Shelves of whiskey and sake draw you in, and they are not just there for show.

The Welder, 20 Welles St, Christchurch City, Imoto.co.nz

Saturdays Cafe is in the He Puna Taimoana complex.

Saturdays

The seafront location of He Puna Taimoana is unique. New Brighton’s council-owned hot pools have longevity, but Saturdays cafe within the complex is new. Named for 1960s New Brighton’s Saturday trading, when the rest of Christchurch was closed, the laid-back café serves the beachside community perfectly. Everything is baked in-house, including an enticing cabinet of Kiwiana slices and cakes, and meals that are presented as beautifully as they taste. From the specials board we enjoyed a bright and cheery seeded granola with seasonal fruit, and poached eggs with braised brisket on a toasted scone in a sunny corner seat looking out along the pier.

195 Marine Parade, New Brighton, Hepunataimoana.co.nz, Saturdayscafe.co.nz

Manu Restaurant.

Manu

When Karen Hattaway mentioned that our dinner at Manu coincided with her restaurant’s first birthday, we thought that explained the customers’ celebratory disposition, but apparently that’s the general atmosphere every evening. Karen knows how to show people a good time.

She also wants them to feel comfortable and safe in the inclusive environment she has created at Manu and likes to support the wider community. Fifty cents from every cocktail sold goes to a Giving Wings to Others fund that provides financial assistance, fosters leadership, and promotes excellence among women, particularly those who have experienced abuse. This could be the reason so many people are sipping cocktails at the bar – there is an enticing selection.

The décor is as bold and colourful as the woman herself, and many will recognise elements from her Queenstown restaurant Blue Kanu, which she sold to move back to Christchurch.

The Pacific-Asian menu is not shy either, twisting and turning from raw plates to dumplings, Māori bread, sticky lamb ribs and fried chicken, to curries, duck nachos, a smoked bacon hock boil-up and fish pie. There’s lots to enjoy and maybe even discover, just don’t overlook the prawn, pork and crayfish dumplings.

151 Cambridge Terrace, Christchurch Central City, Manu.co.nz

Rambler at Drifter Christchurch.

Rambler

That person you know who’s effortlessly cool and not in any way showy – that’s Drifter, the free-spirited accommodation provider smack bang in the middle of town. Drifter’s ethos of affordable but impeccably done follows through to Rambler, where from 4pm to 6pm daily they look after guests and city slickers with a Rambler Hour menu of reduced-price beer, wine, cocktails and snacks. There is no scrimping on quality or quantity – we doubt you’d find a Three Boys pilsner, a Mischief pinot gris and a generous plate of stracciatella with bacon agrodolce with Grizzly (Otautahi’s baker of choice) sourdough for circa $30 elsewhere.

Another local favourite, chef Maximus Perry, has created the concept menu that rolls out contemporary classics – smash burgers, hotdogs, chicken parma, salad and pasta – alongside a list of snacks from 11.30am until late.

Chef has added a flourish to each dish that lets you know you are in expert hands in this comfortably refitted space in one of the city’s heritage buildings. From the bank of industrial-style windows opening to Lichfield St to the centrepiece bar, DJ station and pool table, you also know you’ll find the vibe you are looking for throughout the day and into the wee hours at what is sure to become everyone’s go-to – locals and visitors alike.

96 Lichfield St, Christchurch Central City, Therambler.co.nz

Peaches cafe, Linwood.

Peaches

Having made a name for herself through Frances Nation shop and café – both in The Arts Centre and both purveyors of quality goods by New Zealand artisans – Tessa Peach has now put her name to Peaches. It’s a cheery little neighbourhood café in Linwood that everyone wishes was up the road from their place.

We would expect nothing less from Tessa than a considered set of suppliers, which includes Sydenham’s Prima coffee and Butter Patisserie cookies (warmed if you please) and cakes. All the right bread from Vic’s and Bellbird bakeries envelop classic sandwich fillings such as ham and cheddar, chicken salad and egg mayo. Toasties, salads, scones and pinwheels share the expansive cabinet – which is where it is all at Peaches – there is no menu.

A bright, minimalist, modern interior invites you to sit a while and watch the people of Christchurch’s eastern inner city come and go with their new favourite victuals.

4/384 Worcester St, Christchurch Central City

More to savour

From bold new concepts to must-visit favourites.

Queenstown’s Best Places To Eat & Drink. The best of the best for next time you’re down for an alpine adventure.

Takapuna Beach Cafe To Start Serving Dinner After Gaining First Alcohol Licence. Owner James Bryant says his cafe’s new licence has inspired a new menu.

Boda At Movenpick Hotel Serves Korean Fare With Altitude. Is there anything better than a well-made bibimbap?

Viva’s Top 60 Auckland Restaurants For 2024. Bigger and better than ever, with an expanded list of excellent eateries.