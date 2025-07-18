They have also risen to fame since featuring in the Disney+ series Welcome to Wrexham.
The Phoenix, meanwhile, are preparing for their 19th season in the A-League, aiming to bounce back from a disappointing season in which they finished 11th.
“We’re going to give it a very good shout,” Italiano said.
“We’re not going into that game with 100% hope. We’re very respectful of Wrexham, where they’re at.”
He told Herald NOW that fans could expect a refreshed squad, as the club had made efforts to turn things around since last season’s underwhelming ending.
“We had an internal review, we had a lot of good insight that came through those processes. The football side, player welfare and in terms of how the players approach the season and how they’ve dealt with expectations.
“So there’s going to be a lot of changes. With player personnel, maybe three or four players, but we have enough of a grounding there or a platform there that we can do really well this season.”
Wellington may not be the underdogs many expect for tomorrow’s match, despite the TAB offering odds of $6.50 on them winning.
Wrexham beat Melbourne Victory 3-0 at Marvel Stadium last week with about 37,000 fans in attendance. However, on Tuesday, they fell 2-1 to Sydney FC at a sold-out Allianz Stadium in Sydney.
Italiano said he hoped the two clubs would put on a show, regardless of their state of preparedness.
“They’re early in their preseason, like us. In saying that, I saw them train a little bit; they’re doing some heavy loading for their preseason.”
Despite neither side being at their peak, Italiano promises it will be a spectacle for the 25,000 fans expected at Sky Stadium.
“It’s going to be a good game, good energy.”
When asked whether he was a fan of his upcoming opponents, he said: “I can honestly say I’ve probably seen about five minutes of the first episode [of the documentary].
“I’m a little bit time-poor here with my role, so I don’t get to watch a lot of TV. So when I do, I’m very selective.”
